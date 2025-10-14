A bold vision for autonomous, intelligent, and interconnected software quality, redefining how the world builds trust in software

Tricentis, a global leader in AI-augmented software quality, today unveiled its vision for the future of AI-powered quality engineering at Tricentis Transform, its flagship global event in London (October 14-15) and Nashville (October 21-22),marking a defining moment in how enterprises will build, test and deliver software in the AI era.

This announcement introduces a unified AI workspace and agentic ecosystem that brings together Tricentis' portfolio of AI agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and AI platform services, creating a centralized hub for managing quality at the speed and scale of modern innovation.

A vision for autonomous quality in the age of AI

As software creation accelerates through generative AI, organizations face an exponential rise in both code volume and complexity. Traditional testing models can no longer keep pace. Tricentis' vision reframes quality engineering as a strategic discipline powered by intelligent, autonomous systems where agents work alongside skilled professionals to ensure every release is faster, safer and more reliable.

"AI is reshaping not just how we code, but how we assure quality," said Eran Sher, Chief Product Officer, Tricentis. "We believe the future belongs to teams that combine human ingenuity with autonomous AI systems, orchestrating quality at every stage of delivery with unprecedented speed, insight and precision."

Introducing the Tricentis AI workspace: The central hub for quality engineering

At the heart of this transformation is the Tricentis AI workspace, a revolutionary enterprise-grade environment for managing AI agents, workflows and governance across the entire software lifecycle.

Coming in 2026, this intelligent workspace allows organizations to:

Onboard and orchestrate AI agents from Tricentis, partners or third parties

Define governance and security policies for responsible AI operations

Integrate directly into SDLC workflows using tools like Jira, GitHub and ServiceNow

Monitor agent performance and compliance through unified dashboards

Scale quality engineering autonomously, empowering teams to manage agentic AI "workforces" while focusing on higher value initiatives

The AI workspace unites Tricentis' agentic portfolio, including Agentic Test Automation (Tosca), Quality Intelligence (SeaLights), Test Management (qTest) and Performance Engineering (NeoLoad), all connected through Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers that enable secure, flexible interoperability across AI systems and enterprise toolchains.

AI-powered change for a new generation of quality

According to the 2025 Tricentis Quality Transformation Report, nearly two-thirds (63%) of organizations deploy code without fully testing it, and over 8 in 10 (81%) report financial impacts from software defects exceeding $500k annually. As AI accelerates development and delivery, the need for adaptive, autonomous testing becomes critical.

Tricentis' agentic AI technologies address this challenge directly, enabling systems that not only generate and execute tests but learn continuously from outcomes to enhance reliability and reduce risk over time.

Expanding the AI portfolio: From vision to impact

At Transform 2025, Tricentis is also announcing significant advances across its portfolio:

Tricentis Agentic Performance Engineering (beta in 2026) Introducing self-optimizing performance testing driven by AI-powered user path generation and dynamic parameterization.

Tricentis SeaLights the AI-powered software quality intelligence platform now extends support to C/C++ and introduces SeaLights for ABAP, delivering advanced test impact analysis, quality analytics, and optimization that reduces testing time, cost, and risk while improving efficiency, visibility, and confidence across modern and SAP enterprise environments.

Tricentis Agentic Test Automation for Salesforce empowering teams to create complete, adaptive Salesforce tests faster and more intelligently.

Experience Tricentis Transform 2025

Transform 2025 is the must-attend event for software quality and engineering leaders, featuring strategic updates to the Tricentis Quality Engineering platform, partnership insights with SAP and Oracle, interactive sessions, live testing challenges, and networking opportunities with industry peers and Tricentis leaders. Attendees will hear from celebrity keynotes including Zack Kass in London and Tim Tebow in Nashville, and will see the AI workspace demoed live for the first time.

To learn more about Tricentis Transform, click here.

