Relu.ai, an AI scale-up that brings automatic design to dentistry, has now received CE certification (under the EU MDR) for its AI automatic implant planning solution. This marks an important step in bringing smarter, faster and safer implant planning workflows to dental professionals.

Relu® Cloud offers implantologists and dental labs an AI-powered system that automatically generates a complete treatment proposal-combining CBCT segmentation, intraoral scan alignment, implant positioning, abutment positioning, provisional crown design, and guide design into one seamless and unified experience. This CE certification confirms that Relu's dental implant planning module meets stringent European product standards for safety and performance.

"A landmark moment for Relu," says Holger Willems, CEO and Co-Founder at Relu. "With CE certification, we're now making our AI implant planning and surgical guide design available to dental labs and clinics in the EU who are looking to speed up their existing implant workflows without compromising quality."

This new AI service adds to a long list of already available AI designs on Relu® Cloud (night guards, segmentations, dental models and more) that help dental labs and clinics scale their operations smarter and faster.

About Relu

Founded in 2019, Relu builds AI to make dental designs smarter, faster, and more consistent in orthodontics and implant-restorative dentistry. The company partners with leading dental software companies and dental labs to embed AI planning and design automation into existing clinical workflows. Relu has offices in Leuven (EU) and Boston (US), and is backed by leading dental investors like Dental Innovation Alliance. Learn more on relu.ai/about-relu

