Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 15:10 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University: American teacher undergoes cardiac treatment in Xiamen

XIAMEN, China , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Klein, an American teacher from Xiamen International School, underwent coronary angiography and radio-frequency ablation on Sep 26 at the Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University. He praised the strong medical care offered and expressed trust in having medical procedures done in Xiamen. Click the video to learn about the hospital's excellent doctors, patient-centered philosophy, improved management of medical insurance, and top notch innovative medical care.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09f2af4d-4397-4d0d-b6bc-0ca8c311cc60

Source:Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University



Name:Huang Junyao E-mail: xmhchr@126.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.