Quotient Sciences and Biorasi partner to accelerate early phase clinical trials to patient proof-of-concept

NOTTINGHAM, England, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quotient Sciences , a leading global drug development, research and manufacturing accelerator, and Biorasi, a global clinical research organization (CRO), today announced a strategic partnership to deliver fully integrated early phase clinical trial solutions.

The partnership will combine Quotient Sciences' expertise in early clinical development with Biorasi's global patient recruitment capabilities to provide biotech and pharma Sponsors with a simplified, efficient pathway from Investigational New Drug (IND) to proof-of-concept (POC) with seamless transitions from healthy volunteers into patient groups within first-in-human (FIH) Phase I/IIa clinical trials.

Sponsors will benefit from Quotient Sciences' clinical pharmacology expertise, with facilities in Miami (US) and Nottingham (UK) comprising 230 beds and supported by a large database of trial participants. This is complemented by Biorasi's global patient recruitment network, which spans a wide range of therapeutic areas including dermatology, neurology, nephrology, cell therapy, and other specialty fields.

The partnership will provide sponsors with a single provider model for FIH to POC programs, with the option of a single contract and a unified protocol and regulatory submissions to reduce the outsourcing complexity and accelerate development timelines.

Quotient Sciences is a recognized leader in early clinical development, with deep expertise in Phase I healthy volunteer studies and early patient proof-of-concept (POC) trials. To meet growing industry demand for patient assessments and biomarker integration in first-in-human (FIH) studies, the company is expanding its patient access framework through a network of academic and commercial collaborators.

These hybrid or multi-part protocols-combining healthy volunteer and patient cohorts within a single integrated design-offer speed, flexibility, and scientific rigor and a seamless pathway for generating early clinical data.

Thierry Van Nieuwenhove, CEO of Quotient Sciences, commented: "This partnership reflects our 35-year commitment to helping customers accelerate drug development to Proof of Concept by reducing complexity and breaking down traditional barriers. By combining Quotient's clinical expertise with Biorasi's global patient access network, we enable Sponsors to efficiently conduct early-phase studies under a single operational and contracting model, while maintaining the highest standards of clinical research and data quality. We take your molecule to the next stage of its journey-faster and more cost-effectively than anyone else."

"Biotech and pharma innovators need flexible, reliable solutions to succeed in today's evolving clinical trial environment," added Chris O'Brien, CEO of Biorasi. "Through this collaboration with Quotient Sciences, we are providing Sponsors with a simplified, scalable model that supports everything from FIH studies to patient POC, helping new therapies reach patients faster."

The expansion into patients is a natural extension of Translational Pharmaceutics®, Quotient's disruptive approach to drug development which seamlessly integrates formulation development, drug product manufacturing, and clinical testing, saving up to 12 months and accelerating data-driven decision making.

The venture also expands opportunities for adjacent services including comprehensive CDMO offerings such as pharmacy compounding, drug product manufacturing, data sciences, and regulatory support.

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything we do for our customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast, because humanity needs novel therapeutic solutions, fast. Quotient Sciences has been recognised as a multi-year winner of the CRO Leadership Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2024 and of the CDMO Leadership Awards in 2023. For more information, visit quotientsciences.com .

About Biorasi

Biorasi is a global clinical research organization (CRO) that delivers speed-to-market strategies for small to midsized biotech and biopharma sponsors. With over two decades of expertise in running clinical trials across dermatology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, and other key therapeutic areas, Biorasi leverages reliable, flexible, and accessible solutions necessary to succeed in today's dynamic and evolving clinical trials industry.

