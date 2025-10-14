Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
14.10.2025 15:14 Uhr
Alto Pay: Industry Leader Joe Emig Joins AltoPay as CRO

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / AltoPay®, a global payment solution provider, today announced that Joe Emig will join the team as Chief Revenue Officer. Emig will usher in the next phase of the company's continued development by expanding AltoPay's global acquirer network, collaborating with new partners, and driving payments efficiencies with cutting edge technology.

Emig has spent the last 25 years developing a deep understanding of the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry, forging strategic partnerships with international acquirers and technology providers along the way. Drawing on career experience as both a lawyer and business development leader, Emig shares unique perspectives to help merchants and industry players build stable, profitable payment strategies. Leveraging his past experiences, knowledge, and skillset, Emig will accelerate AltoPay's expansion into new geographies, build and enrich partnerships, and lead in the expansion of the company's technological capabilities.

"I'm looking forward to working with merchants in a diverse range of verticals and being able to offer them the full spectrum of payment solutions," said Emig. "AltoPay is such a unique solution provider, not only offering a complete suite of payment acceptance services, but also supplying the various technologies needed to optimise payment processing while efficiently managing risk. I'm excited to be a part of AltoPay's always-evolving journey as a merchant services provider."

AltoPay is entering its next era of growth with a renewed focus on simplifying payment complexities. And Emig will be a driving force in achieving company goals.

"We couldn't be happier to have Joe Emig on board as we work to solidify AltoPay's place in the world of online payments," said Luca Bizzotto, CEO of AltoPay. "Payment strategies - especially chargeback and fraud management - are at a crossroads right now. Big things are happening. And we couldn't ask for a better, more experienced leader to help us navigate what's ahead."

Merchants, acquirers, and industry partners who are interested in growing revenue while protecting against payment vulnerabilities are encouraged to reach out to Joe Emig via AltoPay.com.

###

About AltoPay: AltoPay was created in 2010 to address a painful reality: payments are complicated and difficult to manage. The confusion, lack of transparency, and volatility can severely hinder business growth. That's why AltoPay focuses on simplifying complexities so online businesses can enjoy stable, reliable payment processing - wherever and however they want to sell. Visit AltoPay.com to learn more about world-wide merchant accounts, chargeback management solutions, and payment orchestration technology.

Press Contact:

Jessica Velasco
jess.v@altopay.com

SOURCE: AltoPay



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/industry-leader-joe-emig-joins-altopay-as-cro-1085461

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
