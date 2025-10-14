Starburst Announces Winners of the 2025 Data Visionary Awards

Awards honor customers and partners who are redefining what's possible with data and AI

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the data platform for apps and AI, recognized the winners of the 2025 Data Visionary Awards at a celebration event held alongside AI & Datanova 2025 Thursday evening. The awards honor customers and partners who are harnessing data and AI to deliver transformative results, accelerate innovation, and shape the future of their industries.

The awards celebrate achievements across six customer categories and four partner categories, recognizing visionaries whose leadership and execution are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Starburst.

Customer Award Winners

AI & Data Visionary Award: S&P Global Market Intelligence - Enterprise Solutions Technology Team

The Enterprise Solutions Technology team at S&P Global Market Intelligence is recognized for its bold vision and execution in building a modern, AI-ready data foundation leveraging Starburst. By embracing a federated, governed architecture, the team has accelerated innovation, reduced time-to-market, and set a new standard for responsible AI adoption.

Executive AI & Data Visionary Award Winner: Anna Nicanorova, CTO, Annalect

Anna is recognized for her leadership in driving Annalect's enterprise-wide data vision and AI transformation. By championing Starburst, she has accelerated insights, strengthened decision-making, and delivered measurable business impact across Annalect's global operations.





Asurion is recognized for building a modern, AI-ready data foundation with Starburst, including Iceberg lakehouses, federated access, and strong governance. This approach positions Asurion for scalable AI adoption, future RAG use cases, and accelerated enterprise insights.





Arity is recognized for harnessing Starburst to power data-driven insights that improve transportation safety and efficiency. By applying AI to vast mobility datasets, Arity helps businesses and communities reduce risk, optimize operations, and make faster, more informed decisions, thereby delivering measurable impact across the transportation ecosystem.





Siva is recognized for his leadership in driving Starburst adoption and data modernization at OCBC. Through hands-on influence and advocacy, he has delivered results in a complex, regulated environment and inspired peers across the organization.





PSEG Long Island is recognized for its bold, fast-moving approach to transforming data and analytics. By leveraging Starburst to modernize access to critical data and accelerate insights, PSEG Long Island demonstrated how a forward-thinking organization can disrupt traditional practices and drive meaningful impact.

Partner Award Winners

Starburst Partner: Data Visionary Award Winner: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

AWS is recognized for advancing cloud-native AI and data solutions that empower enterprises to unlock transformative insights and accelerate business value with Starburst.





Dell is celebrated for helping joint customers modernize their data architectures with Starburst, delivering integrated, high-performance solutions that bring the power of governed, federated analytics to enterprises at scale, and enabling organizations to accelerate their AI and data-driven initiatives.





Alteryx is honored for delivering seamless integration and technical innovation that extend the value of Starburst, enabling organizations to achieve new levels of interoperability and business impact.





Kubrick is recognized for outstanding implementation expertise, customer satisfaction, and the ability to drive transformative outcomes through high-impact Starburst deployments.

"Data and AI are the engines of transformation across every industry," said Steven Chung, President of Starburst. "The winners of this year's Data Visionary Awards exemplify what's possible when bold vision, strong leadership, and execution come together with the power of Starburst. We're proud to celebrate these customers and partners who are setting the standard for the future of data and AI."

Supporting Resources

2025 Data Visionary Awards - Ceremony Photos

Attend AI + Datanova Virtual featuring Trino Day , a two-day virtual event, October 22-23, 2025. Register here

About Starburst

Starburst is the data platform built for flexibility, delivering fast, secure access to all your data, wherever it lives. Whether on-premises, across clouds, or in hybrid environments, Starburst provides choice and control to your architecture. Built on an open data stack with Trino and Apache Iceberg, it unifies distributed data without complex or costly migrations, unleashing the full power of the data lakehouse for analytics and AI.

With our Lakeside AI architecture, enterprises gain federated access, governed collaboration, and full data lineage, laying the foundation for scalable, compliant AI innovation. Starburst empowers data-intensive and security-conscious organizations to unlock the full potential of their data while ensuring performance, governance, and control.

Enterprises in 60+ countries, including Comcast, Citigroup, and 4 of the top 5 global banks, trust Starburst to maximize data value. Our strategic partnerships with AWS, Dell Technologies, and top cloud providers ensures seamless interoperability across environments.

From insights to action to AI, Starburst fuels innovation at every level. Learn more at starburst.ai .

