United Sports Brands: HEX Launches Next-Generation Protective Gear with NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving

Irving joins HEX to showcase the brand's most advanced protective line yet, engineered with cutting-edge design to deliver lightweight, flexible, and breathable protection for the modern athlete.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HEX, the next-generation protective gear line from McDavid, today announced the launch of its most advanced performance apparel collection yet, engineered with cutting-edge design to deliver lightweight, flexible, and breathable protection for athletes who compete at the highest level. NBA superstar Kyrie Irving will play a leading role in showcasing the new products, bringing his experience and passion for performance to the forefront as HEX redefines what modern protective gear can deliver.

Irving has worn HEX products throughout his NBA career and continues to embody the fearless, high-intensity play style that HEX was built for. His influence and inspiration have been key to advancing the new HEX launch, helping shape gear that gives athletes the confidence to push harder, play tougher, and perform at their peak.

"HEX gives me peace of mind on the court. Basketball is such a combative sport, and wearing HEX lets me stay aggressive and play my game at the highest level without worrying about the collisions that come with it," said Kyrie Irving. "For me, it's not just about injury prevention, it's about having the freedom to compete with no fear."

HEX was created for hoopers who play fearlessly, specifically engineered to protect key impact zones with lightweight performance gear that moves as fast and hard as the athletes who wear it. The new HEX collection represents the next evolution in basketball protection, engineered with advanced design to provide targeted, lightweight coverage in high-impact zones, giving players the confidence to attack every play.

The New HEX Product Line

HEX Leg Sleeves (pair) - Built for the grind of the game, these sleeves deliver lightweight, low-profile protection for knees and shins, keeping players explosive on both ends of the court without sacrificing comfort or mobility. Available in black and white.

- Built for the grind of the game, these sleeves deliver lightweight, low-profile protection for knees and shins, keeping players explosive on both ends of the court without sacrificing comfort or mobility. Available in black and white. HEX Arm Sleeve - Engineered for impact absorption and freedom of movement, the HEX Arm Sleeve combines protection with flexibility, helping athletes attack every play with confidence. Available in black and white.

- Engineered for impact absorption and freedom of movement, the HEX Arm Sleeve combines protection with flexibility, helping athletes attack every play with confidence. Available in black and white. HEX Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Designed for battles in the paint, the HEX T-Shirt integrates protective padding into a performance-fit top, giving hoopers upper-body coverage that moves as seamlessly as they do. Available in white.

- Designed for battles in the paint, the HEX T-Shirt integrates protective padding into a performance-fit top, giving hoopers upper-body coverage that moves as seamlessly as they do. Available in white. HEX Full-Length Leg Sleeve - We extended the length of our best-selling leg sleeve at both ends to create one of the hottest accessory looks in the game enhanced with contoured padding on the knee. Available in black with pink pads.

- We extended the length of our best-selling leg sleeve at both ends to create one of the hottest accessory looks in the game enhanced with contoured padding on the knee. Available in black with pink pads. HEX Knee/Elbow/Shin Pads (pair) - Our most versatile padded offering easily fits on your knees, elbows or shins to give you protection where you need it most. Available in black and white.

HEX Technology: Protection, Reinvented

40% thinner pads (5mm vs. 9mm) with the same level of protection.

Die-cut HEX shapes that flex and wrap around joints for greater mobility.

Micro-ventilated, breathable fabric with pinholes for cooling and comfort.

Premium construction with finished edges and silicone binding for a secure, "barely there" feel.

Durability tested by athletes to withstand high-intensity play and repeated washing.

"HEX has always been about giving athletes the confidence to play without limits," said Phil Gyori, CEO of United Sports Brands, parent company of McDavid and HEX. "With the launch of this next-generation line and Kyrie Irving stepping in to help spotlight it, we're not just protecting athletes, we're pushing them forward. Kyrie embodies the toughness, creativity, and intensity that HEX represents."

Product Availability

The new HEX product line is now available atMcdavidusa.com/Hex and will be sold at select DICK'S Sporting Goods retail locations and online at Dicks.com. For more information, follow @hex.gameday on Instagram and TikTok.

About HEX

HEX, part of the McDavid brand, is dedicated to creating premium protective sports gear engineered for athletes who compete with intensity. Built with advanced design and construction, HEX products deliver lightweight, flexible, and breathable protection in key impact zones, giving athletes the confidence to play harder, game after game. HEX has been trusted by top athletes around the world and continues to push the boundaries of performance-driven protection.

