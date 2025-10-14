DJ VVV Sports Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) VVV Sports Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser 14-Oct-2025 / 13:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VVV SPORTS LIMITED ("VVV" or the "Company") Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser VVV is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect. The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement. Enquiries: VVV Sports Limited Jonathan Rowland, Chairman info@vvvsports.pro AlbR Capital Limited Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 405066 EQS News ID: 2212802 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2212802&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2025 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)