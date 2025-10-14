Anzeige
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
14.10.2025 15:21 Uhr
VVV Sports Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

DJ VVV Sports Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser 

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) 
VVV Sports Limited: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser 
14-Oct-2025 / 13:47 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
VVV SPORTS LIMITED 
 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
 
Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser 

VVV is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with 
immediate effect. 

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement. 

Enquiries:                  

VVV Sports Limited             
Jonathan Rowland, Chairman       info@vvvsports.pro 
                      
 
AlbR Capital Limited            
Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser  Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 405066 
EQS News ID:  2212802 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2212802&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2025 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
