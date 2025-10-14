Global Electronics Association: Electronics U Expands Global Workforce Training for the Electronics Industry

New Engineering Pro subscription delivers advanced technical training and professional development for engineers worldwide

Bannockburn, Illinois, USA, Oct. 14, 2025, the new name and expanded vision for its workforce training and certification platform. Formerly known as IPC EDGE, Electronics U marks the Association's bold step toward a global workforce development hub that empowers companies to thrive during rapid technological change.

Electronics U delivers accessible, job-ready learning developed by industry experts and volunteers to address real-world challenges. From foundational courses for operators and technicians to advanced pathways for design and process engineers, the platform equips learners with the skills to drive innovation and sustain competitiveness.

"With the launch of Electronics U, the Global Electronics Association builds on more than 50 years of leadership in electronics training and certification," said David Hernandez, vice president of education at the Global Electronics Association. "This new platform will shape the workforce of tomorrow, empowering professionals to sharpen their skills and advance their careers while enabling companies to strengthen their teams at scale."

As part of this next chapter, the platform is launching the Engineering Prosubscription. This curated, scalable solution helps design, test, and process engineers access advanced technical training, professional development resources, and the specialized tools needed to keep pace with rapidly changing technologies.

Electronics U offers a growing range of programs designed to power the next generation of electronics talent, including:

• Apprenticeships and workforce pipeline programs tailored to regional industry needs.

• Online instructor-led training that enables professionals to learn from subject-matter experts around the world.

• Subscription-based learning paths, such as the new Engineering Pro program, featuring curated, role-specific resources for engineers and technicians.

• Multilingual courses, STEM kits for early learners, and flexible learning models that support professionals across the globe.

For learners, the benefits of Electronics U extend beyond technical skills. Graduates earn globally recognized certifications, greater employability, and long-term career stability. By increasing workforce capability, employers achieve measurable gains in quality and efficiency, providing a sustained competitive edge in a rapidly evolving industry.

###

About Global Electronics Association

The Global Electronics Association) is the leading voice of the $6 trillion global electronics industry, representing more than 3,000 member companies across the full value chain. Guided by the vision of "Better electronics for a better world," the Association advances supply chain resilience, workforce development, and industry growth through education, standards, advocacy, and research.

With operations in Belgium, China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan, and the United States-and a presence in dozens of other countries-the Association engages governments, companies, and partners worldwide to strengthen innovation and minimize disruptions. The Global Electronics Association retains the IPC brand for its standards and certification programs and advances talent development through the Electronics Foundation.

Attachment

News Release: Electronics U Expands Global Workforce Training for the Electronics Industry (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/612573a7-7166-4829-b2f4-83b1f44df74b)

Michelle Leff Mermselstein Global Electronics Association 202-661-8092 MichelleMermelstein@electronics.org