StableX Technologies, Inc.: StableX Technologies Partners with BitGo to Secure and Scale Its $100 Million Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / StableX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBLX) ("StableX" or the "Company"), today announced a strategic partnership with BitGo, the leading digital asset infrastructure company.

Under the agreement, BitGo Trust Company, Inc. will act as the institutional-grade custodian for StableX's digital asset holdings, providing regulated, secure cold storage and comprehensive compliance oversight. In addition, BitGo's affiliated trading platforms will support StableX's planned acquisitions of various crypto assets, offering deep liquidity through BitGo's OTC desk.

This partnership follows StableX's recently announced initiative to invest up to $100 million in tokens powering the rapidly growing stablecoin industry. By integrating BitGo's regulated custody and market access solutions, StableX aims to strengthen the security, transparency, and scalability of its digital asset treasury strategy.

"Partnering with BitGo ensures that our digital asset operations are anchored in the highest standards of institutional security and compliance," said James Altucher, StableX's Digital Treasury Asset Manager. "This is a pivotal step in executing our growth strategy-one that allows us to responsibly manage digital assets while capitalizing on the long-term opportunities in the stablecoin ecosystem."

Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo, added, "Digital asset treasury companies are expanding into increasingly diverse asset allocations. BitGo has always been at the forefront of securing innovative strategies across the industry, and we are excited to provide the infrastructure that keeps forward-looking strategies, like StableX's, safe and compliant."

The partnership reinforces StableX's commitment to building a diversified, professionally managed digital asset treasury designed to generate sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

About StableX Technologies, Inc.

StableX Technologies, Inc. (formerly AYRO, Inc.) is a publicly traded company focused on the acquisition and development of stablecoin assets, infrastructure and related technologies. The Company aims to deliver sustainable long-term returns by capitalizing on the expanding role of stablecoins in global commerce and finance. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.stablextechnologies.com.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

