AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its highly prospective Okote Gold Project in Ethiopia. Ongoing mapping and sampling activities have defined several mineralised shear zones with numerous artisanal workings along strike illustrating shallow, high-grade potential.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mapping has confirmed that the main target comprising the NNE-SSW trending Okote Central shear ranges in thickness from 10-40m wide and dips steeply to the west.

Three new parallel shear zones have been identified on the Okote East target which exceed a cumulative width of 60m, have been traced for 1000m along strike, and remain open to the north and south.

These shear zones are characterised by pervasive quartz-carbonate alteration along with disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralisation. Quartz-carbonate veins up to 3m thick have also been observed throughout the shears.

Mapping evidence suggests mineralisation is strongly correlated to competence contrasts between host rocks as well as complex fold-related geometry which may explain the irregular strike continuity of historical drilling intercepts.

43 rock-chip and 34 channel samples have been taken in addition to the previous 602 samples which have already been submitted to ALS Global in Ireland. Results are pending.

Ongoing detailed mapping will continue to guide the upcoming 1,500m diamond drilling programme.

The MDS diamond drill rig has been mobilised and is scheduled to arrive on site within 2-3 weeks.

In-house resource work is ongoing.

CEO and President Klaus Eckhof commented: "We are very pleased with the progress being made by the team on site over the past few weeks. Mapping efforts continue to unveil new zones of mineralisation and build on our understanding of the geometry of the system as a whole. With drilling on the horizon, we are excited to showcase the potential of this project and deliver value to our shareholders."

Figure 1: MDS diamond drill rig.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Geology of the Okote Gold Project

Mineralisation at Okote is typically within quartz vein and stringer systems associated with pyrite stringers and disseminated pyrite. These vein systems are hosted within broad N-S to NNE-SSW trending shear zones which dip steeply to the west and exceed 50m in width. Mineralised shears have also been identified in areas of strong contrast in rock competence identified along the contact zones between intrusives and schist units.

Small intrusive bodies of diorite, gabbro, and granite sills are also important features with potential to host significant mineralisation.

QP Statement

Mr. Dylan le Roux (BSc Hons) is an independent consultant of AJN Resources Inc. and a qualified geologist. Mr. le Roux is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 155814). Mr. le Roux is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

