Xtremepush Confirms €12m Financing by AshGrove Capital

New flexible funding round to support accelerated growth and acquisition phases

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtremepush, a market leader of CRM and gamification powered by AI, has announced today that it has received €12m in new funding from its long-term investment partner, AshGrove Capital.

The European capital solutions provider, which specialises in B2B software companies, has issued a flexible debt facility to Xtremepush, which will allow a scaling up of its ambitious growth and acquisition strategies. In addition, it will cement Xtremepush's market-leading position as a unified CRM and gamification software platform while also advancing its footprint in regulated verticals such as financial services, e-commerce, and publishing.

Xtremepush's next growth phase, set to be expedited by this latest funding, will see it scale up its operations in multiple regulated markets. This will allow Xtremepush, with Ashgrove's support, to continue its investment in industry leading R&D, explore new opportunities in other verticals, expand its global market footprint, and power its acquisition strategy complementary to its existing model. The CRM experts hold a five-year investment relationship with AshGrove Capital and this funding round gives a strong approval of the trajectory of the Dublin-based firm, which also has private equity relationships with tech-focused Grafton Capital and Bettor Capital.

Tommy Kearns, CEO and co-founder at Xtremepush, said of the latest funding: "AshGrove Capital has been a hugely supportive partner over the last five years and this latest financing commitment will help us realise our ambitious growth strategy and will accelerate our acquisition plans in the very near future.

"Xtremepush has gone from strength to strength as a CRM and gamification leader in a short space of time, and this backing makes it a truly exciting time to push on following such a major vote of confidence in our technology, leadership, and business direction."

Jonathon Ferguson, Co-Founder and Partner of AshGrove Capital, added: "Xtremepush are one of very few innovators in the CRM space, consistently raising the bar and demonstrating value to its partners, who inevitably continue their relationship for the long haul".

"This latest investment is testament to our belief in their ambitious growth strategy, strong leadership, and robust organisation - one that empowers regulated businesses to deliver compliant, tailored communications at scale. With this new commitment, we're ready to facilitate the next step of the Xtremepush journey and help the firm scale to become a leader in CRM across various regulated sectors."

