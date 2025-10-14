RavenPack and Podchaser Partner to Deliver Podcast Intelligence for Financial Professionals

Collaboration transforms content from 20,000 U.S. podcasts and 5 million episodes into a queryable dataset, enabling systematic analysis of market commentary from industry experts.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack, a global leader in AI and big data analytics for financial markets, and Podchaser, the world's most comprehensive podcast database, today announced a strategic partnership to bring podcast-driven market intelligence into the financial mainstream. The collaboration marks the first large-scale effort to translate the fast-growing universe of podcasts into structured, queryable analytics for financial professionals.

The partnership combines Podchaser's unmatched coverage of more than 20,000 U.S. business, finance, and technology podcasts and more than 5 million episodes with RavenPack's Bigdata.com platform, the leading engine for building AI agents in finance. By converting unstructured audio into actionable, auditable data, the alliance empowers hedge funds, banks, and asset managers to quantify market narratives, measure sentiment shifts, and uncover alpha-generating insights in real time.

Structuring conversational market intelligence

Podcasts have become key spaces where markets are debated and reshaped - from CEOs on The Journal to economists on Planet Money and investors on All-In and a16z Podcast. Yet until now, these insights have been largely inaccessible at scale.

"Podcasts capture market sentiment and emerging narratives before they appear in formal research or mainstream media," said Armando Gonzalez, RavenPack's CEO and co-founder. "With Podchaser's unmatched coverage and our powerful deep research capabilities, investors can now treat these conversations as a real-time knowledge base - revealing sentiment, strategy, and opportunity far earlier than traditional sources."

Research applications and workflow integration

Through Bigdata.com, financial professionals can now apply podcast intelligence across functions - from tracking company mentions and sentiment in equity research, to spotting emerging trends in venture and thematic investing. Risk teams monitor reputational issues, while macro strategists analyze evolving economic and policy narratives.

"This partnership reflects Podchaser's mission to structure the world's podcasts and make them accessible where they can drive real value," said Bradley Davis, Podchaser's CEO and founder. "By connecting with RavenPack's platform, we're helping transform the voice of the market into actionable intelligence for investors worldwide."

Bigdata.com's knowledge graph covers over 12 million entities, including public and private companies, people, and products. This allows users to cross-reference podcast content with other financial datasets for integrated analysis. The platform supports natural language queries, with responses linked to specific sections of transcribed text for auditability.

The newly launched data package includes rich metadata on speakers, topics, and entities, enabling granular filtering and analysis. Coverage is global, with continuous real-time access to new content.

About RavenPack

RavenPack is the leading provider of insights for data-driven companies, trusted by the world's top hedge funds, banks, and asset managers. In 2024, it launched Bigdata.com, an agentic AI platform that unites premium, unique, and real-time financially relevant datasets with powerful search. Professionals can gain instant insights with ready-to-use AI agents or build their own to accelerate research, automate workflows, and enhance returns. Backed by more than two decades of RavenPack's AI expertise, Bigdata.com is redefining how financial professionals leverage AI to unlock smarter, faster decisions.

About Podchaser

Podchaser is the world's most comprehensive podcast database, powering discovery and insights across the global podcast ecosystem. From creators and networks to brands and agencies, Podchaser provides unmatched data on over 5.8 million podcasts, including audience demographics, reach estimates, brand mentions, and verified contact information.

