TimeTrak Systems: TimeTrakGO Launches GOtime5 Smart Time Clock, Delivering a Unified Workforce Experience Across Devices

Making time tracking simple - GOtime5 brings the power of TimeTrakGO's intuitive design to a sleek, modern device.

FORT GRATIOT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / TimeTrakGO, a leading provider of innovative time and attendance solutions, today announced the release of its new GOtime5 Smart Time Clock. Designed to complement the company's mobile and tablet applications, the 5-inch touchscreen device ensures employees enjoy a consistent, intuitive experience across all methods of clocking in and out-whether on a physical device, tablet, or mobile app.

GOtime5 Smart Time Clock



The GOtime5 enhances TimeTrakGO's workforce management ecosystem, giving businesses a reliable hardware option that mirrors the simplicity and usability of the company's software solutions. With a sleek, modern design, the device blends seamlessly into the workplace while eliminating the inefficiencies of traditional, bulky time clocks.

"We designed this device with one clear goal-make time tracking simple," said Marc Schopp, President/CEO of TimeTrakGO. "Our new GOtime5 Smart Time Clock is plug-and-play from the start, giving businesses a low-cost investment that delivers both reliability and ease of use for their employees."

Key Features of the GOtime5 Smart Time Clock

Consistent Experience Across Platforms - Employees interact with the same intuitive interface whether using the GOtime5, tablet, or mobile app.

Multiple Authentication Options - The GOtime5 supports RFID badge, secure PIN, and fingerprint scans, offering flexibility and enhanced security.

Intuitive Touchscreen - The 5-inch display mirrors the look and feel of the TimeTrakGO app, making it easy for employees to use immediately.

Employee Self-Service Tools - Direct access to critical information, including: Time-off requests (submission and status tracking) PTO accrual balances and history Daily punches and total hours worked



GOtime5 integrates directly with the TimeTrakGO cloud platform, ensuring all data is synchronized in real time for accurate reporting. This eliminates manual data entry, reduces the risk of errors, and saves businesses valuable time and resources.

The GOtime5 Smart Time Clock is available now. For more details or to request a demo, visit www.TimeTrakGO.com.

About TimeTrakGO

TimeTrakGO is a leader in modern time and attendance solutions, helping businesses simplify workforce management with one consistent experience across devices. From mobile and tablet applications to its new GOtime5 Smart Time Clock, TimeTrakGO delivers powerful, easy-to-use tools for accurate time tracking, scheduling, and payroll integration. By providing a seamless interface on every platform, TimeTrakGO ensures employees and managers can access the same reliable features anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE: TimeTrak Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/timetrakgo-launches-gotime5-smart-time-clock-delivering-a-unifie-1074193