Making a Wave of Difference: Tidal Wave Auto Spa's 17th Annual Charity Day Raises $864,075

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa is pleased to announce that its 17th annual Charity Day event, held on Friday, September 19th, raised a record-breaking $864,075 for 268 local organizations and non-profits. This year's event was the company's largest Charity Day yet, with 295 participating locations across Tidal Wave's 30-state footprint. With the money raised at this year's event, Tidal Wave has donated more than $2.8 million to local organizations and non-profits through Charity Day.

Ahead of the event, each participating Tidal Wave location selects a local charity or non-profit organization to receive 50% of the site's proceeds, plus any on-site donations. The other 50% of proceeds are donated to the company's longtime corporate partner, Annandale Village, a non-profit organization providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities across the country.

"Each year, Charity Day reminds us how powerful our communities are when they come together for a good cause," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "We're incredibly grateful for our customers' continued support, and for the incredible local organizations that are making a difference every day. We are honored to play a part in making a positive difference alongside them through these donations."

Tidal Wave's annual Charity Day event has received three consecutive gold Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving. In addition to Charity Day, the company also gives back year-round through its fundraising program , which has helped generate over $5 million for local schools, churches, civic groups, and more, by providing a simple, fast, and convenient way to raise money.

To learn more about Tidal Wave Auto Spa's Charity Day, including the list of organizations supported, please visit: tidalwaveautospa.com/charityday/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 301 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

