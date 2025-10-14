Clipperton Finance: Clipperton Opens New York Office as It Builds a Global Tech-Focused Investment Banking Platform

The expansion marks a major milestone in Clipperton's commitment to becoming the leading global M&A advisor exclusively focused on technology.

New York, NY - October 14, 2025

Clipperton today announced the opening of a New York office, its first in North America, continuing the firm's long-term strategy to build the premier global advisory platform dedicated exclusively to technology. The office will be led by newly appointed Managing Partners Emily Anderson and Richard Hooper, two accomplished tech dealmakers with deep expertise across U.S. and international markets.

Executing on a Global Vision

With offices now in New York, Paris, London, Berlin, Munich, and Amsterdam - and strategic partnerships in Asia and Southern Europe - Clipperton is methodically building a unified cross-border platform tailored to the needs of founders, growth-stage companies, and strategic or financial investors in technology.

The U.S. expansion represents more than geographic coverage: it signals Clipperton's intent to lead globally in complex, high-impact tech M&A, growth equity, and buyout transactions. In a world where innovation knows no borders, Clipperton aims to be the go-to partner for category leaders scaling internationally.

What sets Clipperton apart is its commitment to a boutique, senior-led model: high-caliber execution, deep domain knowledge, and full partner engagement at every stage of the deal. The U.S. office extends this differentiated offering to financial sponsors, growth-stage companies, and strategic acquirers operating across the Atlantic.

Introducing U.S. Leadership

Emily Andersonjoins from Union Square Advisors with over 20 years of experience in technology M&A, private placements, and IPOs. She has also held senior roles at Code Advisors (Raine Group), Goldman Sachs, and Ernst & Young, advising leading companies in software, e-commerce enablement, and consumer internet. Emily holds a BA in Business Economics and Accounting from UC Santa Barbara and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business. She is a licensed CPA in the State of California.





Richard Hooper, formerly a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, brings nearly two decades of leadership in M&A, equity, and debt advisory for technology companies. His career also includes senior roles at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, where he advised enterprise software, cloud, and digital infrastructure leaders through complex transactions and strategic transformations. Richard holds a BS in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Accelerating Transatlantic Momentum

Since its inception in 2003, Clipperton has been advising on cross-border transactions between Europe and North America. Recent U.S.-involved mandates include:

FTV Capital's investment in N2F (https://www.clipperton.com/transactions/n2f-a-leading-provider-of-spend-management-software-secures-a-strategic-growth-investment-from-ftv-capital), a leading expense management platform for SMEs





investment in a leading expense management platform for SMEs Peter Park (https://www.clipperton.com/news-transaction/peter-park-the-leading-european-provider-of-ai-parking-automation-solutions-receives-a-strategic-growth-investment-by-great-hill-partners-bringing-total-funding-to-more-than-e100-million), a fast-growing European parking management software provider, in its growth financing from Great Hill Partners , a leading U.S. private equity firm





(https://www.clipperton.com/news-transaction/peter-park-the-leading-european-provider-of-ai-parking-automation-solutions-receives-a-strategic-growth-investment-by-great-hill-partners-bringing-total-funding-to-more-than-e100-million), a fast-growing European parking management software provider, in its growth financing from , a leading U.S. private equity firm Didomi (https://www.clipperton.com/transactions/didomi-welcomes-marlin-equity-partners-as-an-investor-and-acquires-server-side-tagging-platform-addingwell-through-an-83-million-investment), a global leader in consent and preference management, in its $83 million growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners





By establishing a local presence, Clipperton strengthens its ability to serve clients on both sides of the Atlantic - whether supporting European innovators looking west, or U.S. investors and acquirers.

A Platform Focused on Client Needs, Not Bank Products

Clipperton's platform is built around a single mission: serving technology companies and their investors with strategic clarity, flawless execution, and hands-on senior attention.

As the firm expands internationally, its boutique DNA remains unchanged:

No handoffs or deal churn - each mandate is led by senior professionals





Deep vertical expertise in SaaS, infrastructure, fintech, healthtech, and more





Full alignment with founders, PE firms, and long-term investors across borders





This integrated approach positions Clipperton as a differentiated alternative to larger generalist banks - one built entirely around the unique demands of technology entrepreneurs and investors.

Nicolas von Bülow, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clipperton, commented:

"Opening in New York is a defining step in our long-term strategy. Our ambition is clear: to build the most connected, insightful, and effective global platform focused solely on technology. With Emily and Richard on board, we're not just entering the U.S. - we're embedding ourselves in the heart of global tech."

Emily Anderson said:

"Clipperton brings a rare combination of deep technology focus and true international reach. That combination is exactly what U.S. founders and growth companies need as they scale and seek partners who understand both their industry and their global ambitions."

Richard Hooper added:

"Technology markets don't stop at national borders, and neither should advisory expertise. With a base in New York, Clipperton can now connect U.S. and European leaders more directly, helping clients navigate complex cross-border transactions and unlock opportunities on a global scale."

About Clipperton

Clippertonis a leading international investment bank dedicated to technology and growth companies, with offices in Paris, New York, Berlin, Munich, London, and Amsterdam, as well as partnerships in Switzerland, China, Italy, and Spain. We provide strategic and financial advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporates, and top-tier investors who are looking to execute strategic M&A, private equity, private placements, and debt financing transactions. Founded in 2003, we have completed over 500 deals with fast-growing technology businesses, blue-chip corporates, and renowned financial investors.

Press Contact

Valerie Studer

Marketing & Communications Manager, Clipperton

vstuder@clipperton.com | clipperton.com

Attachments