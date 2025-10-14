Anzeige
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
14.10.2025 15:48 Uhr
BrowserStack Software Private Limited: BrowserStack Introduces Visual Review Agent to Scale Visual Testing with AI

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, launched the Visual Review Agent for Percy, designed to scale visual testing. By using AI to highlight meaningful visual changes, the agent cuts review cycles by up to 3x while improving accuracy and release confidence.

BrowserStack_Logo

For years, developers and QA engineers have faced a persistent problem: visual testing tools flagging every pixel shift, from dynamic content to date stamps, triggering irrelevant alerts. Without granular control or personalized outputs, this noise slows releases, frustrates reviewers, and shifts focus from what matters. With the Visual Review Agent, each visual change includes a natural-language summary explaining what changed, with the option to see or hide similar changes, helping teams focus on impact and scale confidently.

"Visual testing has reached a point where the question is no longer 'why' but 'how to make it scalable?'" Ritesh Arora, CEO and Co-founder, BrowserStack "The Visual Review Agent brings AI into the heart of visual testing, cutting through noise and surfacing what matters."

Key capabilities include:

  • Intelligent noise reduction filtering out minor pixel shifts while highlighting meaningful visual changes.
  • Natural-language summaries making each visual change easy to understand.
  • Personalized review rules, allowing teams to focus on specific visual changes and receive custom outputs.
  • Build-level ROI metrics quantifying time saved and effort reduced for stakeholder reporting.

"With AI-powered Visual Testing embedded in our quality pipeline, we've moved beyond code validation - into protecting the brand experience at scale, with precision and speed." Harit Narke, Lead Software Engineer, Mastercard.

Visual Review Agent is part of BrowserStack's AI-powered visual testing stack, including Visual AI Engine, Visual Test Integration Agent, and Intelli-ignore, helping teams scale visual testing from setup to review.

The Visual Review Agent is available on Percy, try it in your builds today.

About BrowserStack
BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact
Press Relations Team
press@browserstack.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/browserstack-introduces-visual-review-agent-to-scale-visual-testing-with-ai-302583514.html

