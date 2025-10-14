Duke Energy Corporation: A Home Run Partnership: Duke Energy Foundation, Tampa Bay Rays Donate $82,000 To Help Florida Customers Pay Energy Bills

The Foundation donated $1,000 for every Rays win this season

Donations will go to community agencies that provide financial assistance for customers in need

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Duke Energy Foundation and the Tampa Bay Rays announced a $82,000 donation to help customers across Florida pay their energy bills.

With every Tampa Bay Rays win during the 2025 regular season, Duke Energy Foundation donated $1,000 to the company's Share the Light Fund, which distributes funds to community agencies that provide utility bill assistance for customers in need. The Foundation presented grants to 14 agencies during the Rays' final home game of the season this weekend.

"While rates will decrease for Duke Energy Florida customers in March 2026, we understand many are still facing financial challenges and may have difficulty paying their bills," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We remain committed to our customers and providing them with above-and-beyond service, so we appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the Tampa Bay Rays, once again, to help connect them to the individualized support they need, when they need it most."

The Share the Light Fund is an assistance program intended to help income-restricted Duke Energy customers pay for utility expenses, such as electric, natural gas, oil or wood. In addition to the funds donated through this partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays, donations are matched, up to $500,000, by Duke Energy Foundation annually.

"The Tampa Bay Rays, like Duke Energy, prioritize contributions that support our community's needs," said Rays President Brian Auld. "We are proud to continue this meaningful partnership and help Tampa Bay area residents - and all Floridians - manage their energy costs and power their lives."

One hundred percent of the funds received by the Share the Light Fund are distributed to social service agencies, including United Way and Tampa Bay 2-1-1, to assist Duke Energy customers in need.

So far in 2025, more than $491,000 has been distributed to Florida customers through the company's Share the Light Fund.

Customers who need financial assistance are encouraged to visit duke-energy.com/ShareTheLight to locate available resources.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.

