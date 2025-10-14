Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco - Reimagining the Modern Campus: A University's Leap Into the Future of Learning

By George Lewis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / September 21-27 is National Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week. This blog will recognize one of the ways Cisco has collaborated and innovated with these institutions.

When Olga Osaghae accepted the role of Chief Information Officer at Howard University, she walked into a role that was equal parts opportunity and challenge. "It wasn't just about upgrading Wi-Fi," she reflected. "It was about reimagining what education could look like in a digital-first world."

The campus was rich in history, its legacy woven through decades of academic excellence. But beneath that legacy lay an aging IT infrastructure, putting the university at risk of not meeting National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity standards, impacting their eligibility for critical Title IV Federal Student Aid. The need for change was clear-and it wasn't just about tech. It was about purpose.

From challenges to possibilities

The turning point came during a strategy session with academic leaders and IT stakeholders. Conversations quickly moved beyond pain points-like dropped signals in lecture halls or siloed systems-and began to explore what was possible. Osaghae knew they couldn't do it alone. That's when the university turned to Cisco.

What if every student had seamless access to learning resources from anywhere on campus?

What if faculty could use real-time data to tailor instruction?

What if the university could become a model for what a 'smart campus' truly looks like?

"Our partnership with Cisco wasn't just about solutions-it was about shared vision. They understood the scale of what we wanted to do. More importantly, they understood why we wanted to do it."- Olga Osaghae, CIO

The power-and responsibility-of AI in education

Artificial intelligence quickly emerged as a game-changing opportunity. Used well, it could support faculty, streamline processes, and identify at-risk students. But Osaghae knew this kind of innovation came with deep responsibility-and "power without responsibility is dangerous."

To ensure ethical, transparent, and responsible use of AI, the university worked with Cisco to establish a governance framework. Training programs were also introduced to help faculty adopt AI tools confidently and effectively.

From connectivity to intelligence: Expanding the vision

What began with network modernization soon evolved into a broader transformation. Today, the university is exploring Cisco's capabilities in:

AV technology - to power interactive, hybrid-ready classrooms

IoT and sensors - to improve safety, energy efficiency, and facility management

Smart campus innovations - that elevate the day-to-day student experience

Lessons for other institutions on the journey

Reflecting on her university's transformation, the CIO shared powerful insights for others looking to embark on a similar path:

Define clear goals rooted in your institution's unique mission

Assess and standardize your current infrastructure where possible

Prioritize security and stakeholder engagement from day one

Invest in change management to bring your entire community along

Looking ahead: A future-ready campus

Today, the university is a living blueprint for what's possible when leadership, technology, and purpose align. The impact is already visible-students are more connected, faculty are more empowered, and the institution is more agile in facing the future.

But for Osaghae, this is just the beginning."Our students are going to change the world. Our job is to give them the environment-and the tools-to do it."

And with every classroom connected, every system optimized, and every voice heard, that future gets a little closer each day.

