Presentations showcase AI-powered multimodal analytics that unblind tumor biology and accelerate drug development

BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundational model for cancer and immune system, announced today the acceptance of four abstracts at the ESMO Congress 2025. This premier global oncology meeting brings together clinicians, researchers, patient advocates and industry experts to advance cancer science and care. The Congress showcases the latest breakthroughs in translational research and clinical practice, featuring practice-changing data across multiple tumor types and serves as a vital platform for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The ESMO Congress 2025 will take place October 17-21 in Berlin, Germany.

BostonGene session details are as follows:

Title: Transcriptomic Tumor Microenvironment Subtypes in Cervical Cancer Reveal Prognostic and Therapeutic Opportunities

FPN: 1167P

Date and time: October 18 12:00-12:45 CEST

Presenter: Andrey Kravets, Senior Bioinformatician, BostonGene

Leveraging its proprietary multimodal platform, BostonGene developed a tumor microenvironment-based classification system to identify targetable features of cervical cancers. RNA-seq and proteomics data from open-source datasets were evaluated to determine HPV gene expression, associated protein and signaling pathway activity, and correlations with patient survival. This analysis supports the use of precision therapy strategies to improve patient outcomes.

Title: Integrated analysis of KRAS mutations and MTAP loss in pancreatic cancer reveals potential for combined blockade of KRAS and PRMT5

FPN: 2248P

Date and time: October 19 12:00-12:45 CEST

Presenter: David Hong, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

BostonGene performed genomic and transcriptomic profiling of 437 public and 119 internal pancreatic adenocarcinoma samples using its automated pipelines, identifying frequently co-occurring MTAP mutations in KRAS-mutated tumors. These findings support the strategy of combining PRMT5 and RAS inhibitors in patients harboring both KRAS mutations and MTAP loss. The correlation of MTAP deletion and fibrotic tumor microenvironment also supports treatment strategies that combine PRMT5 inhibitors with immune checkpoint blockade.

Research conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

Title: ERK/MAPK, RTK, ABL, and WNT Signaling Pathways as Potential Therapeutic Targets in Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma

FPN: 2713P

Date and time: October 20 |12:00-12:45 CEST

Presenter: Neal S. Chawla, Associate Director of Clinical Research, Sarcoma Oncology Center

Using RNA-seq data of over 1,000 sarcoma samples and publicly accessible drug response data, BostonGene applied its proprietary analytics platform to derive a gene signature to describe features of undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS). Through this analysis, BostonGene identified that samples with UPS-like features, while associated with worse survival outcomes, also exhibited heightened sensitivity to compounds targeting RTK/RAS/RAF/MEK, ABL, and WNT pathways, highlighting new therapeutic avenues for these aggressive tumors.

Research conducted in collaboration with the Sarcoma Oncology Center

Title: Clinical Benefit Analysis of DNG64-CAR-V Gene Therapy Predicts Successful Efficacy Endpoints for a Planned Phase 2 Basket Study for CCNG1 Expressing Tumors

FPN: 2702P

Date and time: October 20 12:00-12:45 CEST

Presenter: Anmol Dia Agarwal, BA, Sarcoma Oncology Center

BostonGene led the clinical testing and data analysis for a study examining the efficacy and safety of DNG64-CAR-V, an RNA vector consisting of a SIG targeting peptide and encoding a CCNG1 inhibitor gene, for treating patients with advanced sarcoma, pancreatic cancer and breast cancer. Using BostonGene's proprietary multimodal analytics pipeline, it was determined that all patient groups qualified for a Phase 2 basket study to further examine the efficacy and safety of combination regimens of DNG64-CAR-V

Research done in collaboration with Sarcoma Oncology Center

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Hannah Oman at events@bostongene.com. For more information, please visit the ESMO Congress 2025 website.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene's Foundation Model of cancer and the immune system integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014033644/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com