RobertsonComm: HISONG Announces the World's First All-in-One Mobile Recording Capsule for Musicians and Content Creators

Includes Steinberg Cubasis LE for iOS for FREE

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / HISONG Music Technologies today announced AirStudio S1, the world's first all-in-one mobile recording capsule built for musicians and content creators.

HISONG AirStudio S1

Shot of HISONG's new AirStudio S1

AirStudio S1 is a DAW-compatible compact studio condenser/enhanced dynamic mic with built-in wireless in-ear monitors along with a full audio interface and mixer that works seamlessly with mobile devices, desktops, laptops and recording setups.

AirStudio S1 will initially be available via Kickstarter starting on Oct 14, 2025. Note: all versions have discounted prices during the crowdfunding campaign.

Product Features:

Pro-grade dual-pattern microphone - switchable condenser and enhanced dynamic mic patterns plus a built-in pop filter for clean, studio-quality sound

Equipped with 13mm dynamic diaphragm speakers, the earbuds deliver a full 20Hz-20Hz frequency range for clear, studio-quality sound and near-zero latency

Cubasis LE for iOS comes at no charge with any HISONG AirStudio S1 purchase

Seamless integration with top DAWs including Logic Pro, Ableton Live, Cubase, FL Studio and Pro Tools as well as mobile DAWs like GarageBand and BandLab

AirStudio S1's built-in, high-performance DSP enables real-time adjustments for reverb, EQ and noise reduction

Up to 8 hours of use from both the microphone and ear buds

Smart Control via HISONG Link App - pro audio mixer app

Three Configurations of HISONG's AirStudio S1

4-in1 Musician Kit (includes the mic, IEMs, Audio interface USB-C In & Out and the HISONG Link App. $299

5-in1 Creator Kit (includes everything above plus a Wireless RX Mini (USB-C Out). RX Mini connects to smart devices and cameras, supporting wireless audio recording and live-streaming with imperceptible latency transmission. $349

6-in-1 Master Kit (includes everything above plus a Wireless RX Plus (3.5 mm Out) Built-in 3.5mm audio output enables direct connection to speakers, cameras, mixers and more - ideal for live performances or video shoots. $399

About HISONG Music Technologies

HISONG is committed to continuous innovation in music technologies and products. The company aims to empower music and audio creators with intelligent, user-friendly, and professional-grade solutions. HISONG's global team excels in advanced semiconductor applications, software and hardware design, algorithm development, acoustic engineering, and industrial design. In 2025, HISONG will officially launch its groundbreaking audio solution, AirStudio One, the recipient of the prestigious 2025 CES Innovation Awards. The product has also garnered widespread praise during its trial phase. For more information about HISONG, please visit www.hisong.io

SOURCE: RobertsonComm

