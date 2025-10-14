Sodick America Corporation: Sodick America Advances Industrial Motion Control Solutions With Launch of Next-Gen EtherCAT Motion Controller

The 7th Generation KSMC Series Motion Controller offers high-speed precision and real-time communication for a variety of automated industrial applications.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Sodick America, a research and development arm of Sodick Co. Ltd. based in San Jose, California, has expanded its EtherCAT technology solutions with a next-generation motion controller tool designed for complex automated processes in semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, medical, defense, and other precision-driven environments. The updated EtherCAT Device is the 7th generation of Sodick America's K-SMC (Sodick Motion Controller), providing enhanced protocol compliance, smooth integration, and real-time coordination across various multi-axis motion systems.

Sodick America EtherCAT Master (SEM) consists of ready-to-run industrial tools that seamlessly integrate with EtherCAT-compatible devices for speed, accuracy, and precision. This includes full integration with all EtherCAT PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) tools. With a scalable architecture that supports everything from small systems to large-scale industrial networks, it represents the latest in Sodick America's advanced industrial motion control solutions and a better approach to improving efficiency in factory automation, process control, machine building, automotive, and renewable energy applications, among others.

EtherCAT Master Product Features and Compatibility

The EtherCAT PLC and EtherCAT Device from Sodick America offer enhanced benefits in terms of use and compatibility for demanding real-time applications.

High-Performance - Sodick America's interoperable devices are capable of handling high-speed transfers while minimizing latency and ensuring timely and accurate information across an automated industrial system.

Scalable Architecture - Easily scale from small to large networks without system disruptions or data losses.

Reliable Communication - Error-free data exchanges across all slave devices, regardless of size or complexity of system components.

Flexible Integration - Full integration with existing automation systems and industrial protocols, including all EtherCAT-compatible devices.

Protocol Compliance - Built-in tools for improved master compliance, including industry-specific requirements for interoperability and network behavior.

Comprehensive Support - Users of Sodick America's next-gen EM get access to extensive tools for simplified system configuration, diagnostics, and maintenance, plus training and service on Sodick America EtherCAT tools.

The newly launched EM4 by Sodick America is intended to easily integrate into broader manufacturing ecosystems. Engineered for real-time EtherCAT, motion control, and PLC functionality, it's indicative of the company's push toward innovation in motion controller systems, providing all of the benefits of a scalable EM system for everyday streamlined deployments and maximum performance.

Bringing Flexibility to High-Precision EtherCAT Motion Control

With the launch of its next-gen SEM, Sodick America extends its motion-control heritage beyond CNC to any production environment that demands tight synchronization and repeatability. The platform pairs a high-performance EtherCAT master with a deterministic motion engine to coordinate multi-axis motion and high-speed I/O with confidence, whether the job is high precision machining, wafer handling, battery module assembly, SMT, or general automation. It scales from small cells to line-level networks, streamlines integration with EtherCAT-compatible devices, and delivers the visibility teams need to cut downtime and keep lines running.

"This isn't just an EtherCAT controller, it's a high-precision motion platform for any team that needs deterministic performance at scale," said Koji Yoneda, President and CEO at Sodick America. "With ultra-fast synchronization, robust diagnostics, and a flexible architecture, customers can hit their throughput and quality targets today while staying ready for what's next."

To learn more about Sodick America's EtherCAT Master devices and how industrial motion control solutions can enhance precision industrial automation needs, visit https://sodick-america.com/ or contact Sodick America directly.

About Sodick America

Sodick America is the Silicon Valley research and development arm of Sodick Co. Ltd. (Est.1976), a leader in the global machine industry. Founded in 2000, Sodick America has spent many decades developing advanced industrial motion control solutions for precision CNC machining in complex industries like aerospace, renewable energy, and defense, with specialty products that include real-time EtherCAT devices for use across industrial networks. For more information, please visit www.Sodick-America.com .

