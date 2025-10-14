Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

moveBuddha LLC: moveBuddha Debuts Live Pricing Feed, Powered by the Largest Moving Cost Dataset in the Industry

The tool empowers consumers to see true market prices, negotiate confidently, and avoid hidden costs.

ATHENS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / moveBuddha, the leading online resource for moving cost transparency and company reviews, announced the launch of its new Live Pricing Feed today. This feature gives users access to real-time quotes from dozens of the nation's largest moving companies, helping consumers better understand current pricing when planning a move.

moving company pricing feed

moving company pricing feed
movebuddha's live moving company pricing feed

When moveBuddha was founded over 10 years ago, moving company pricing was almost impossible to find online. There were no moving cost calculators, no standardized pricing guides, and little information for consumers to use in negotiations. The industry was opaque, leaving customers at a significant disadvantage.

Since then, moveBuddha has worked to change that. For over a decade, the company has published monthly updated moving cost averages, pulling from the largest pricing dataset in the industry. Each month, moveBuddha collects thousands of pricing data points across the full spectrum of moving options, including full-service moving companies, self-service container companies, and rental truck providers. This makes moveBuddha the only resource that captures and compares costs across every major relocation option available to consumers.

The new Live Pricing Feed builds on this foundation of transparency. In addition to aggregated average cost data, moveBuddha users can now see real quotes from some of the country's largest and most trusted moving companies in real time.

"Access to live pricing data gives consumers more than just numbers; it gives them leverage," said Ryan Carrigan, founder and CEO of moveBuddha. "When people can see what movers are charging, they are in a stronger position to negotiate, avoid overpaying, and set realistic expectations. This kind of knowledge helps level the playing field in an industry that has long lacked transparency."

Moving costs continue to be one of the most significant stressors for families and individuals relocating. moveBuddha's Live Pricing Feed aims to empower consumers, encourage competition, and increase fairness across the industry.

The feature is now available at www.movebuddha.com.

Contact Information

Ryan Carrigan
co-founder
pr@movebuddha.com
706-249-9101

.

SOURCE: moveBuddha LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/movebuddha-debuts-live-pricing-feed-powered-by-the-largest-moving-cost-dataset-1086394

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
