Wichita, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Bull Attorneys, a respected Kansas-based personal injury law firm led by veteran car accident lawyer Brad Pistotnik, has announced the expansion of its legal services to include auto accident victims in Dodge City and Newton, Kansas. Known for its deep commitment to helping accident victims recover fair compensation, the firm continues to strengthen its presence across the state while handling complex personal injury cases throughout the Midwest and nationwide.

Expanding Legal Support for Auto Accident Victims Across Kansas

The decision to extend services to Dodge City and Newton reflects Bull Attorneys' dedication to providing accessible legal representation for individuals injured in car crashes, trucking accidents, and other roadway collisions. Victims of serious motor vehicle accidents often face mounting medical bills, loss of income, and insurance complications that make recovery difficult. By expanding into these areas, Bull Attorneys aims to help more Kansans understand their legal rights and pursue justice under Kansas law.

Legal Representation with No Upfront Costs

Bull Attorneys operates on a contingency fee basis, allowing injured victims to seek justice without financial barriers. Clients are not charged any fees unless the firm secures a settlement or verdict on their behalf. This approach ensures that individuals from Dodge City, Newton, and other Kansas cities can access experienced legal representation without the added stress of upfront legal costs.

Victims of automobile accidents are encouraged to contact Bull Attorneys for a free consultation to discuss their rights under Kansas law. The firm's legal team assists clients in understanding the insurance claim process, identifying responsible parties, and pursuing compensation for ongoing medical treatment, lost wages, and emotional distress.

Immediate assistance is available at 1-800-WIN-BULL or through the website at https://bullattorneys.com/ where more information can be found about consultations.

Extending Legal Services to Dodge City and Newton, KS

The expansion includes representation for individuals injured on major routes such as U.S. Highway 50, U.S. Route 400, and Interstate 135 - areas known for frequent vehicle collisions and trucking traffic. Bull Attorneys' expansion also supports farm workers, delivery drivers, and rural residents injured in motor vehicle and roadway incidents throughout Western and Central Kansas.

The firm's legal services cover a broad range of personal injury practice areas, including:

Rear-end and intersection accidents

Multi-vehicle collisions

Semi-truck and commercial vehicle accidents

Rollover and head-on crashes

Distracted and impaired driving cases

Pedestrian and bicycle accidents

Through these practice areas, Bull Attorneys remains committed to holding negligent drivers accountable while advocating for victims facing medical expenses, lost income, and the emotional toll of serious injuries.

Watch the YouTube video that explores what most lawyers miss in truck accident cases, featuring KS personal injury attorney Brad Pistotnik: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxMFzNcYNzc





About Bull Attorneys:

Bull Attorneys is a Wichita, Kansas-based personal injury law firm representing clients across the Midwest and nationwide. Founded by Brad Pistotnik, the firm handles car accidents, semi-truck wrecks, motorcycle crashes, and serious workplace injury claims. With decades of experience in auto accident litigation, Bull Attorneys is committed to protecting the rights of injured Kansans and achieving fair compensation for victims of negligence.

Wichita, Kansas

1-800-WIN-BULL

