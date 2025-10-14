The global PV market faces uncertainty amid fluctuating module prices and evolving energy policies. Changes to Chinese export taxes may further raise module costs, affecting European and Asian markets.Few topics generate as much debate in the sector as the near-term direction of the photovoltaic market, the energy transition, and the path toward achieving climate goals - particularly amid conflicting political signals. Yet everyone agrees that change is inevitable. It remains unclear whether these changes will accelerate or hinder the rapid expansion of renewable energy, a topic explored in more ...

