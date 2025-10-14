New capabilities and solutions transform Miro into an AI-first platform and a powerful place where teams and AI can collaborate

MIRO CANVAS 25 - Miro® has announced a series of major innovations to reshape how organizations accelerate teamwork with AI. Miro unveiled the AI Innovation Workspace and Miro for Product Acceleration to enable teams to work with AI in a collaborative setting and accelerate processes. These announcements represent a significant evolution of the Miro platform and another milestone in Miro's journey to become a multi-product end-to-end workflows oriented workspace for teams.

AI adoption is happening at pace with most enterprises now deploying some form of AI capabilities within their organization. 63% of knowledge workers say they are regularly using AI, including GenAI tools and agents, and AI deployment is pervasive amongst product, engineering, and design teams. But much of this current investment has been focused on enabling single-player AI tools that help with the automation and delivery of tasks at the later stages of the innovation loop. Many AI tools today mostly focus on individual, not team productivity.

This matters because while many organizations are seeing productivity and efficiency gains by adopting AI tools for individual employees, they often overlook the greater value that comes when AI amplifies how teams collaborate and solve problems together.

"AI's biggest opportunity lies in teamwork and accelerating outcomes that teams are driving, not just individual productivity," said Andrey Khusid, Founder and CEO at Miro. "The canvas is the best surface to bring teams together with AI. Tens of millions of users every month rely on Miro and its infinite canvas to capture their structured and unstructured work, then plan and deliver innovative projects."

Unlike other tools, Miro embeds agentic AI directly into the visual workspace where innovation already happens. The canvas itself becomes the prompt. This multiplayer AI approach means cross-functional teams can work with AI simultaneously on the same canvas, maintaining context and momentum throughout the innovation journey.

"Work is a multiplayer quest," said Wayne Kurtzman, Research VP, Social, Communities, and Collaboration at IDC. "As the world becomes more visual, hands-on, and engaging, so does our collaborative work. Many organizations are learning that AI is more powerful when it supports and augments teamwork, rather than attempting to replace team dynamics. Leaders need to seek out the tools and technologies that enhance the creativity, agility, and innovation that exists within their teams."

News and Product Innovation Highlights:

The AI Innovation Workspace brings together a host of AI capabilities on Miro's platform that accelerate and augment key workflows. Critically, it keeps teams in the flow of work and empowers the entire organization to work at the speed of AI.

Key capabilities include:

Flows: Visual AI workflows that automate multi-step processes while maintaining full visibility, editability and control at every step. Greater automation gives teams freedom to focus more on the substance of work vs "busy" work.

Visual AI workflows that automate multi-step processes while maintaining full visibility, editability and control at every step. Greater automation gives teams freedom to focus more on the substance of work vs "busy" work. Sidekicks: Conversational AI Agents with expertise on a specific task, job or process. Users can choose from pre-defined specialist agents, or build their own AI agents tailored to job and expertise.

Conversational AI Agents with expertise on a specific task, job or process. Users can choose from pre-defined specialist agents, or build their own AI agents tailored to job and expertise. Your AI Knowledge: A collaborative integration layer that connects and enhances existing enterprise AI capabilities without leaving the platform. These include AI model selection (e.g. OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, hosted on AWS, MS Azure or GCP), and internal AI knowledge sources (e.g. Glean, Amazon Q, Gemini Enterprise, etc).

A collaborative integration layer that connects and enhances existing enterprise AI capabilities without leaving the platform. These include AI model selection (e.g. OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, hosted on AWS, MS Azure or GCP), and internal AI knowledge sources (e.g. Glean, Amazon Q, Gemini Enterprise, etc). Model Context Protocol (MCP): Connecting Miro to read and write from other agentic platforms including Accelerating agentic code creation by leveraging context from Miro in tools like Cursor, Github Copilot, Devin, Windsurf, and Lovable powered by Miro's own MCP server.

Miro for Product Acceleration is a deeply connected collection of AI-first products that reimagine the product development lifecycle in the AI era. It helps Product, Engineering, and Design teams to move faster and make smarter decisions about what to build.

It addresses three critical challenges that every product team faces:?

Connecting goals and strategy to day-to-day execution featuring Miro Portfolios, which allows leaders to bring strategic initiatives into a shared workspace, giving them tools to prioritize, allocate resources, and make sure what they're shipping is in line with goals. Helping teams discover and build the right things featuring Miro Insights, which brings customer data sources to where the product work happens, and provides AI-powered recommendations for the right product decisions. And Miro Prototypes, which allows product teams to create rapid visual prototypes in minutes, decreases the cost of experimentation. Maximizing AI code generation investments featuring Miro Specs, which converts team context, such as, user stories, user flows, prototypes, technical architecture, etc into technical specifications that AI coding tools can consume directly through Miro's MCP server integration, resulting in faster and higher quality code output and better products.

Further information about Miro for Product Acceleration and the full collection of products is available here: https://miro.com/newsroom/miro-launches-miro-for-product-acceleration.

