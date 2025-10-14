Azure Access Technology Appoints Industry Veteran Joseph Grillo to Board of Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Azure Access Technology, a U.S.-based manufacturer of enterprise-grade access control hardware platforms, proudly announces the appointment of Joseph Grillo to its Board of Directors. A recognized leader in the electronic security and identification industry, Grillo brings over 30 years of experience driving growth and innovation in the security technology sector.

Azure Access Technology empowers software-focused enterprises to build world-class access control solutions through its flexible, open-architecture hardware platform. With a comprehensive SDK that accelerates integration timelines and supports proprietary customization, Azure Access ensures partners can focus on what sets their solution apart - while relying on robust, U.S.-made hardware and world-class support from integration through deployment.

"Joseph's appointment marks a significant milestone in Azure Access' growth journey," said Evan Zinger, Executive Vice President of Azure Access Technology. "His deep industry expertise, entrepreneurial leadership, and track record of scaling security businesses globally will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to become a leader in the enterprise access control space."

Grillo is best known for founding ACRE, LLC in 2012, a platform for strategic acquisitions in the electronic security market. ACRE's portfolio included Mercury Security - a similar business model to Azure Access - which, under Joseph's leadership, generated rapid growth and expanded market presence. Before ACRE, he held influential roles at HID, where he participated in a management buyout in 1995 and led the company as President, growing it from a $15 million enterprise into a $100 million industry leader before its successful sale to ASSA ABLOY in 2001. Grillo later led ASSA ABLOY's $750 million Global Technology Division and served as President and Board Member of the Security Industry Association (SIA) from 1998 to 2007.

"I'm excited to join Azure Access Technology at such a pivotal time," said Grillo. "I have confidence in the ability of the management team to execute their vision of empowering enterprise software companies with their open, yet customizable access-control product platform. Combined with their commitment to partner support and U.S.-based manufacturing, Azure Access is positioned for substantial growth. I look forward to contributing to Azure Access' development and market leadership."

In his new role, Grillo will focus on business development and strategic growth initiatives, guiding Azure Access as it expands its presence and influence within the security technology landscape.

