Denodo Technologies Inc. ("Denodo"): O'Reilly Publishes In-Depth Book on Logical Data Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025, a leader in data management, announced that O'Reilly has published The Rise of Logical Data Management : An Essential Data Strategy for Transforming Your Business in the Age of AI. This logical data management strategy is central to the Denodo Platform , and it is one that has long been championed by industry analysts such as Gartner1 and GigaOm2. Written by Christopher Gardner, a business intelligence analyst and lead Tableau developer for the University of Michigan, the book covers logical data management from an independent, curious perspective, digging into how logical data management works, in today's complex data landscape comprised of powerful data lakehouses, complex new AI use cases, and the continuing need for solutions that can deliver true, self-service data access in this challenging environment.

"Logical data management," Gardner explains, "is a data management approach based on logical or virtual connections to data. This approach is applied to an organization's existing data structure to provide more uniform control over security, create a central data marketplace, and unify disparate underlying systems into a common format."

Why is Logical Data Management Needed Today?

Logical data management is increasingly needed today to rapidly deliver on the complex, demanding requirements of AI and data self-service. AI requires "AI-ready" data, which is data that is governed, trusted, secure, and delivered in real time. Organizations employing only physical data management with data lakehouses, data lakes, and data warehouses are finding that on their own, these data repositories cannot deliver these requirements, and increasingly, they are adding logical data management capabilities. Similarly, self-service data access requires data to be immediately translated into actionable language, but the physical data management technologies lack the semantic capabilities that make it possible. Here again, logical data management provides the missing piece: a universal semantic layer that delivers semantics with contextual, business ready data for access by line of business users and AI applications.



"Denodo has long championed the 'logical-first' approach to managing data," said Alberto Pan, executive vice president and chief technical officer at Denodo. "Organizations are spending time and money on moving, storing, and maintaining persisted data, even when it is not necessary. In addition, a logical approach exposes new forms of data to multiple users, AI agents, and AI applications, to support a wide range of use cases, including real-time use cases. This book validates our approach and explains how it works for data leaders as well as technically savvy business stakeholders."

Written for C-level technology and data leaders, the book nonetheless covers the substantial business benefits that logical data management provides, such as improving customer experience and streamlining operations. It delves into such areas as how logical data management can improve performance and scalability in demanding settings, using highly detailed examples.

"It was a real eye-opener for me to do the research for this book," said Christopher Gardner. "Logical data management is a promising strategy, offering a flexible, straightforward way to simplify access to all sorts of information across the organization, and make it ready for self-service and AI."

"I read The Rise of Logical Data Management to stay on top of where data and AI are heading," said Kate Strachnyi, founder of DATAcated. "My favorite line was: 'You can think of a logical data layer as a library, where you have access to the knowledge it contains without having to obtain your own copy of every book.' To me, this captures the whole point of logical data management. Instead of copying and moving data around into multiple systems, you create one place where people can discover, understand, and use it; without needing their own duplicate version. If you care about data access, governance, or how AI will actually scale in the enterprise, this book is definitely worth your time."

"'The Rise of Logical Data Management' is a valuable read, detailing the historical and evolving challenges related to data management, and describing how taking a more strategic approach can help companies get more value from their data infrastructure investments," said Paul Weiskopf, Advisory Board Member for Denodo. "The line which particularly spoke to me was, 'It's not just about managing data, it's about empowering data to be a decisive tool for achieving customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and innovative breakthroughs.'"

Register and join the LinkedIn Live on October 21st at 11.00am ET for a discussion on logical data management with Christopher Gardner, the book's author; Alberto Pan, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Denodo; Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo in conversation with Kate Strachnyi, founder of DATAcated.

Complimentary Access

Denodo is offering complimentary access to the Rise of Logical Data Management from denodo.com.

