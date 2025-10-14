Corporate Event Market to Reach $730.7 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate events market is anticipated to grow as more industries embrace events that are professional and strategically planned. The companies are holding events more often for their teams, clients, or partners and are seeking formats that are fresh, interactive, and well-organized. There is a clear shift toward professionally managed events that use technology and deliver memorable experiences, reflecting the modernness in the businesses approach for both internal meetings and external networking.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Corporate Event Market by Event Type (Conference/Seminar, Trade Shows/Exhibitions, Incentive Programs, Company Meetings, and Others), Industry (Financial services, Information Technology, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Automotive, and Others), Platform (Virtual Events, Hybrid Events, and Physical Events), Event Location (Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities), and Audience (International, and Domestic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035'. According to the report, the "corporate event market" was valued at $330.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $730.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2035.

Market Introduction

The corporate events market consists of professionally organized gatherings such as conferences, seminars, product launches, exhibitions, team-building activities, and incentive programs, which are hosted by companies to achieve strategic business goals. Moreover, these events have become important tools for promoting brands, engaging employees, and communicating with stakeholders. In addition, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has witnessed major changes, especially with rise of virtual and hybrid formats that have gained momentum as businesses have rapidly embraced digital solutions.

Furthermore, increase in use of AI-driven event management tools, sustainability-focused event planning, and experiential marketing trends has further fueled the market growth. As organizations prioritize innovation and collaboration, the corporate events market continues to expand, offering dynamic opportunities across industries.

Report Overview:

The corporate event market is segmented into event type, industry, platform, event location, audience, and region. By event type, the market is categorized into conferences/seminars, trade shows/exhibitions, incentive programs, company meetings, and others. By industry, it is divided into financial services, information technology, automotive, direct selling or MLM industry and others. The financial services segment is further categorized into banking and insurance. By platform, it is fragmented into a physical event, virtual event, and hybrid event. By event location, it is fragmented into a tier 1 cities, tier 2 cities, and tier 3 cities. By audience, the market is bifurcated into International and audience.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Chile, and rest of LAMEA).

By type, the conference/seminar segment dominated the global corporate events market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By industry, the information technology segment dominated the global corporate events market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By platform, the physical events segment dominated the global corporate events market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By location, tier 1 cities segment dominated the global corporate events market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the global corporate events market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $330.9 Billion Market Size in 2035 $730.7 billion CAGR 7.0 % No. of Pages in Report 255 Segments Covered event type, industry, platform, event location, audience, and region Target Region / Countries North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Chile, and rest of LAMEA Drivers Rising Demand for Hybrid and Virtual Events

Increased Corporate Focus on Brand Activation

Growth in Global Business Travel and Expansion Opportunity Adoption of Sustainable Event Solutions Restraint High Costs of Large-Scale Events

Uncertainty in Global Economic Conditions

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The global corporate events market has experienced robust transformation due to shifts in workplace culture and innovation in digital areas. The companies are increasingly utilizing corporate events as strategic tools to strengthen brand equity, boost employee engagement, and cultivate long-term client relationships.

With remote and hybrid work becoming the norm post-pandemic, there's a increased demand for in-person events to encourage collaboration, boost morale, and reinforce company culture. Moreover, corporate offsites, retreats, and team-building activities are making a strong comeback as organizations acknowledge their value in fostering employee connection. For instance, Salesforce hosts its annual "Camp Pando" retreats, combining strategic planning sessions with wellness experiences to meaningfully engage its hybrid workforce.

Furthermore, companies are prioritizing experiential marketing strategies. This has made corporate events a key tool for immersive brand storytelling. The product launches, roadshows, and thought-leadership summits are increasingly designed as experiential events that boost customer loyalty and stakeholder trust.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

However, increasing expenses for venues, technology, and travel has applied pressure on event budgets, particularly for mid-sized companies. Simultaneously, leadership has placed greater emphasis on demonstrating clear and quantifiable returns from event investments. However, without measurable results, future event funding are expected to be at risk. To address this, organizations are turning to advanced analytics and platforms such as Bizzabo and Splash to monitor attendee engagement, lead generation, and content effectiveness. For instance, IBM leverages post-event dashboards to assess key metrics like client acquisition and employee satisfaction, enabling more strategic spending and stronger justification for event-related investments.

On the other hand, organizing cross-border or hybrid events requires careful handling of visa requirements, health and safety protocols, data privacy regulations, and knowledge of different languages which can lead to execution delays or legal complications. Collaborating with global event management firms or local destination management companies (DMCs) can help navigate these complexities more efficiently. For example, PwC partners with regional DMCs for its leadership summits in Asia and Europe, leveraging local knowledge to manage vendors, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain cultural relevance.

Regional Insights

Europe leads the corporate events market due to the presence of multinational companies, internationally recognized trade shows, and high-profile conferences that are able to attract global audiences. The region boasts a well-established infrastructure of top-tier event venues, convention centers, and exhibition halls which makes it a prime destination for hosting large-scale business gatherings. Moreover, its culturally and economically diverse environment supports key industries such as finance, technology, and manufacturing, all of which actively invest in corporate events to drive networking, innovation, and growth.

London's position as a global financial hub and its dynamic professional services sector continue to drive demand for high-profile conferences and summits. The UK further supports the market growth through robust public-private initiatives that promote business tourism. However, challenges such as post-Brexit economic uncertainty and increasing operational costs are expected to impact international attendance and supplier accessibility. The 2024 London Tech Week showcased the city's commitment to sustainable event practices by incorporating carbon tracking systems and partnering with eco-friendly suppliers, signaling a broader move toward greener event models.

Key Players:

The major players profiled in the report include 360 Destination Group, Access Destination Services, LLC, BCD Travel Services B.V., BI Worldwide, CWT, Cievents, Creative Group, Inc., ITA Group, Maritz Holdings, Inc., and Reed Exhibitions Ltd.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In November 2022, ITA Group announced a strategic partnership with PRM Marketing Services (PRMMS), a Singapore-based leader in channel and loyalty marketing. This collaboration aimed to enhance ITA Group's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, offering clients culturally relevant and locally managed engagement solutions for channel partners and customers.

In January 2023, ITA Group acquired HTK Limited, a leading cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider. This acquisition was designed to enhance ITA Group's customer loyalty and engagement solutions by integrating HTK's technology into the offerings.

