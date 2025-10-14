isoTracker Solutions Ltd Launches an Upgrade to the Non-Conformance Module

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / isoTracker Solutions Ltd upgrades its Non-Conformance module to version 2.0. This upgrade adds enormous flexibility and the Non-Conformance module now becomes the central register for all non-conformances that are recorded from all modules.
Central register of all Nonconformities originating from Complaints, Risks, Audits...
There are many new features and below are some of them:
New contemporary design that is optimized to work on mobile devices as well as desktops and laptops.
It becomes the central register of all non-conformances from all modules…if activated
Ability to record multiple About subjects for each non-conformance
Addition of a Returned Material Authorization (RMA) section with ability so assign a number and record the returned parts, the replaced parts and/or the repaired parts
Ability to assign non-conformances to departments rather than just a single user
The addition of time-based tasks associated to a non-conformance's importance with reminders and escalations. These can also include a closure due date
Ability to send emails from a non-conformance and to receive the reply also in the non-conformance
Integration with the new stand-alone CAPA module with all legacy customers having their CAs and PAs transferred from the non-conformances module to the new CAPA module.
Ability to add many more fields to the various sections in the module.
There are of course others…
As an cloud-based SaaS application the Non-Conformance module provides the ability for clients of isoTracker to manage their Nonconformities from any location and to assign tasks simultaneously to their staff located elsewhere. The task reminder and escalation features ensures that issues are followed-up to completion.
"This updated non-conformance module can be formatted to be a simple non-conformance register or to be part of a complete QMS product with full CAPA integration. In fact, it's the perfect QMS product whether you are a small team or a fast growing business" said Christopher Stainow, Chief Executive of isoTracker Solutions Ltd.
isoTracker also announced that it working on the upgrades to the Training and Audits modules which it hopes to launch early in 2026.
A 60-day FREE trial of the isoTracker QMS software product can be requested on their website.
