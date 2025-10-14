Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 16:26 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

isoTracker Solutions Ltd Launches an Upgrade to the Non-Conformance Module

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / isoTracker Solutions Ltd upgrades its Non-Conformance module to version 2.0. This upgrade adds enormous flexibility and the Non-Conformance module now becomes the central register for all non-conformances that are recorded from all modules.

NC Central Register

NC Central Register
Central register of all Nonconformities originating from Complaints, Risks, Audits...

There are many new features and below are some of them:

  • New contemporary design that is optimized to work on mobile devices as well as desktops and laptops.

  • It becomes the central register of all non-conformances from all modules…if activated

  • Ability to record multiple About subjects for each non-conformance

  • Addition of a Returned Material Authorization (RMA) section with ability so assign a number and record the returned parts, the replaced parts and/or the repaired parts

  • Ability to assign non-conformances to departments rather than just a single user

  • The addition of time-based tasks associated to a non-conformance's importance with reminders and escalations. These can also include a closure due date

  • Ability to send emails from a non-conformance and to receive the reply also in the non-conformance

  • Integration with the new stand-alone CAPA module with all legacy customers having their CAs and PAs transferred from the non-conformances module to the new CAPA module.

  • Ability to add many more fields to the various sections in the module.

There are of course others…

As an cloud-based SaaS application the Non-Conformance module provides the ability for clients of isoTracker to manage their Nonconformities from any location and to assign tasks simultaneously to their staff located elsewhere. The task reminder and escalation features ensures that issues are followed-up to completion.

"This updated non-conformance module can be formatted to be a simple non-conformance register or to be part of a complete QMS product with full CAPA integration. In fact, it's the perfect QMS product whether you are a small team or a fast growing business" said Christopher Stainow, Chief Executive of isoTracker Solutions Ltd.

isoTracker also announced that it working on the upgrades to the Training and Audits modules which it hopes to launch early in 2026.

A 60-day FREE trial of the isoTracker QMS software product can be requested on their website.

Contact Information

Christopher Stainow
Director
christopher@isotracker.com
(508) 817-5115

.

SOURCE: isoTracker Solutions Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/isotracker-solutions-ltd-launches-an-upgrade-to-the-non-conforman-1086035

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.