In a new perspective paper, researchers from Dresden University of Technology and Denmark's InfinityPV analyzed scientific research and more than 100 companies involved in organic PV and perovskite solar cell manufacturing. Their findings show that the commercialization of these technologies depends on the PV industry's ability to increase financial transparency.In an Advanced Energy Materials perspective paper, researchers from Dresden University of Technology and InfinityPV, a Danish provider of thin film manufacturing equipment, discussed trends in scientific research and commercial development ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...