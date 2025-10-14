The Chinese manufacturer said its new inverters can deliver 160% overload for 200 ms in off-grid mode, ensuring stable startup of heavy loads. The IP66-rated products feature a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency of 97.2%.Chinese inverter maker Solis has introduced a new hybrid three-phase inverter series designed for both commercial and residential PV installations. "Our new product supports both DC and AC coupling, enabling flexible retrofits and system expansions," the company said in a statement. "It ensures reliable backup power through battery reserve management and extends ...

