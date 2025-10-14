SEMI Foundation, in Partnership with NSF, Opens National RFP for Regional Nodes to Advance Microelectronics Workforce Development

Informational Webinar Scheduled for October 16 at 3 p.m. ET to Support Interested Applicants

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEMI Foundation today announced the official opening of the Regional Node Request for Proposals (RFP) for the National Network for Microelectronics Education (NNME), a national initiative funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to accelerate, expand, and improve microelectronics talent development across the United States.

The RFP represents the second step in the NNME's national rollout, following a successful Letter of Interest (LOI) period that drew nearly 300 letters from organizations across the country: a response that reflects nationwide momentum and shared commitment to building a strong and highly skilled U.S. semiconductor workforce.

Building on that momentum, the RFP marks the next phase in identifying and supporting regional ecosystems that are ready to lead and scale workforce development efforts aligned with the growing talent needs of the industry. The SEMI Foundation serves as the NNME's Hub Operator, and expects to support up to eight Regional Nodes, each with potential funding of up to $20 million over five years, to establish and share the gold standard for microelectronics education and workforce training across America. The RFP is now available at www.NNME.org. Proposals are due by December 22, 2025, and awards will be announced in early 2026.

"The NNME is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to align education, workforce, and industry in service of one of our nation's most critical technology sectors," said Michelle Williams, Executive Director at the SEMI Foundation. "With the RFP now open, we're building on the incredible response to the LOI process and moving one step closer to creating the regional and national infrastructure that will power America's semiconductor workforce for decades to come."

In alignment with the RFP, selected Regional Nodes will:

Design and deliver industry-aligned training programs that integrate cutting-edge technologies and track learner outcomes.



Develop strong regional partnerships among education, workforce, and industry to expand access and opportunity.



Build local workforce pipelines that connect education to high-demand semiconductor careers.



Facilitate work-based learning opportunities such as internships, apprenticeships, and applied learning experiences.



Contribute to shared infrastructure that provides hands-on access to industry-standard tools and facilities.



Lead public outreach and awareness efforts to inspire future talent and strengthen community engagement.



Coordinate and leverage existing initiatives across federal, state, local, and industry partners to ensure national alignment and impact.

Each selected Node will serve as a regional innovation hub, leading workforce efforts that align education and industry to create long-term, scalable impact.

"At the heart of the NNME is a simple but transformative idea: that our nation's competitiveness depends on collaboration," said Shari Liss, Vice President of Workforce Development and Initiatives at SEMI and the SEMI Foundation. "We're excited to see how local ecosystems across the country will come together through this process to innovate, share, and drive measurable impact for communities and the industry."

To support interested applicants, the SEMI Foundation will host an informational webinar on October 16, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET, providing an overview of the RFP, eligibility requirements, and submission guidance.

About the SEMI Foundation

The SEMI Foundation's mission is to support economic opportunity for workers and the sustained growth of the microelectronics industry through creating pathways and opportunities for job seekers and tools and systems for semiconductor companies to attract, develop, retain, and advance a diverse and skilled workforce. Visit the SEMI Foundation online to learn more, and follow the SEMI Foundation on LinkedIn.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF)

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) is an independent federal agency that supports science and engineering across all 50 states and U.S. territories. Established by Congress in 1950, the Foundation's mission is to promote the progress of science, advance the nation's health, prosperity, and welfare, and secure the national defense. NSF fulfills this mission primarily by awarding competitive grants to fund research, education, and innovation. Its investments account for roughly 25% of all federal support to U.S. colleges and universities for basic research-work driven by curiosity and discovery-and increasingly, for solutions-oriented research that advances progress and opportunity for the American people.

