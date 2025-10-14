GreenMoney Journal: The Business Case for Nature-inspired Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / GreenMoney Journal

by Nicole Miller, CEO of Biomimicry 3.8

Growing up on my grandmother's ranch in Montana, I learned early that taking care of the land means it takes care of you. Five generations of my family understood this fundamental truth - that business success and ecosystem health aren't separate concerns, but deeply interconnected realities. The smell of sagebrush after rain or the fragrance of cottonwoods in spring and fall weren't just poetry to us - they were the indicators of a thriving system that sustained our livelihood.

Today, after 23 years of work in sustainability and as CEO of Biomimicry 3.8, I see this same principle playing out on a global scale. The relationship between business success and ecosystem health has never been more critical - or more quantifiable. As investors navigate an increasingly complex landscape, the truth my ranching family knew becomes clear: Nature isn't just an environmental side note; it's fundamental to long-term business viability and economic prosperity.

The $44 trillion reality check - The World Economic Forum reveals that $44 trillion in economic value generation - over half the world's GDP - depends on Nature. According to S&P Global Sustainable1, 85% of the world's largest companies have significant Nature dependencies across their operations. From technology companies relying on rare earth minerals to agricultural giants dependent on healthy soil and pollinators, every sector faces Nature-related risks.

The dependencies run deeper than obvious sectors. That cutting-edge data center powering AI? It consumes enormous water quantities for cooling, electricity from natural resource-dependent systems, and up to 1,000 acres of land. Supply chains moving products to your doorstep traverse ecosystems whose disruption can halt global commerce. It's nearly impossible to find a company without Nature dependency.

