Cross border payment Market to Reach $206.5 billion by 2024 in the short run and $414.6 Billion by 2034 Globally, at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Cross-border payments are financial transactions conducted between parties situated in different countries, serving as a backbone for international trade, global e-commerce, remittances, and cross-national business dealings. These payments typically require currency conversion, coordination among several banking institutions, and adherence to diverse regulatory frameworks, which historically has made the process time-consuming, expensive, and complicated to manage.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cross border Payments Market by Transaction Type (Business to Business (B2B), Customer to Business (C2B), Business to Customer (B2C), Customer to Customer (C2C)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise Size, SMEs and Individuals), and Channel (Bank Transfer, Money Transfer Operator, Card Payment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the 'cross border payments market' was valued at $206.5 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $414.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2034.

Report Overview:

Cross-border payments refer to financial transactions that involve individuals, businesses, or banks in different countries. These payments play a crucial role in international trade, global e-commerce, foreign investments, and remittances. Cross-border payment systems facilitate the smooth movement of money across borders whether it is a consumer purchasing goods from an overseas online retailer or a multinational corporation transferring funds between international subsidiaries. They typically involve multiple intermediaries, including correspondent banks and payment service providers, and are subject to varying regulations, currencies, and exchange rate mechanisms.

Regulators and international organizations are also focusing on creating more standardized frameworks for cross-border payments, aiming to enhance compliance, reduce fraud, and support financial inclusion. The demand for faster, more secure, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions is expected to grow as global commerce continues to expand and digital economies become more integrated. This trend opens new opportunities for fintech companies, banks, and payment service providers to reshape the future of international payments.

Key Segmentation Overview:

The cross-border payment market is segmented based on Transaction Type, Enterprise Size, Channel, and region.

By Transaction Type : Business to Business (B2B), Customer to Business (C2B), Business to Customer (B2C), Customer to Customer (C2C)

: Business to Business (B2B), Customer to Business (C2B), Business to Customer (B2C), Customer to Customer (C2C) By Enterprise Size : Large Enterprise Size, SMEs and Individuals

: Large Enterprise Size, SMEs and Individuals By Channel : Bank Transfer, Money Transfer Operator, Card Payment, Others

: Bank Transfer, Money Transfer Operator, Card Payment, Others By Region : North America (U.S., Canada) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

:

Market Highlights

By Transaction Type , the Business to Business (B2B) segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading due to increasing consumer spending and rewards-based credit offerings.

, the dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading due to increasing consumer spending and rewards-based credit offerings. By Enterprise Size , the Large Enterprise segment witnessed significant growth due to rising e-commerce transactions and mobile wallet integrations.

, the witnessed significant growth due to rising e-commerce transactions and mobile wallet integrations. By Channel, the others sector is expected to register the highest growth, driven by digital shopping trends and BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) adoption.

Market Volume Analysis:

The global cross border payment market registered 5,289 million transactions in 2024, and this figure is projected to reach 12,066 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034. This growth in impression volume is driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones, increased app usage across entertainment, gaming, social media, and e-commerce, and enhanced ad personalization through AI and data analytics. Additionally, the rise in mobile internet penetration, the shift of ad budgets from traditional to digital channels, and the proliferation of freemium apps with ad-supported models are further contributing to the rapid expansion of in-app advertising globally.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $206.5 billion Market Size in 2034 $414.6 billion CAGR 7.1 % No. of Pages in Report 378 Segments Covered Transaction Type, Enterprise Size, Channel, and Region. Driver Digital Transformation and Fintech Innovation

Globalization of Trade and E-commerce Opportunity Adoption of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Restraint Regulatory and Compliance Challenges

Currency Exchange Rate Volatility

Factors Affecting Market Growth & Opportunities:

The growth of the cross-border payment market is influenced by several key factors, including the rapid expansion of global e-commerce, which drives demand for efficient international payment solutions. Additionally, the increasing volume of remittances from migrant workers and the widespread adoption of mobile and digital payment technologies have significantly contributed to market growth. Technological advancements in FinTech, such as blockchain and real-time payments, have improved transaction speed, transparency, and cost efficiency. Regulatory improvements and harmonization across regions have also reduced barriers and compliance burdens, making it easier for businesses and individuals to transact globally. Furthermore, enhanced cybersecurity and fraud prevention measures are boosting user trust, while strategic partnerships between banks, payment service providers, and technology firms are expanding service capabilities and geographic reach.

Global E-commerce Expansion : As international online shopping increases, businesses and consumers demand faster and more secure payment options across borders, fueling market growth.

: As international online shopping increases, businesses and consumers demand faster and more secure payment options across borders, fueling market growth. Rising Remittance Flows: Migrant workers sending money back home drive a significant volume of cross-border transactions, especially in developing regions, boosting demand for low-cost, efficient payment solutions.

Migrant workers sending money back home drive a significant volume of cross-border transactions, especially in developing regions, boosting demand for low-cost, efficient payment solutions. Mobile and Digital Payment Adoption: Increased smartphone and mobile wallet usage across emerging markets enables easier access to cross-border payment services, widening user bases.

However, challenges such as the complexity of international regulations and compliance requirements vary significantly across countries and can slow down or block transactions. High transaction fees and foreign exchange costs also pose a barrier, especially for small businesses and individuals. Additionally, security concerns such as fraud, data breaches, and lack of transparency can erode trust among users. Legacy banking infrastructure in some regions further contributes to delays and inefficiencies in processing cross-border payments. Moreover, limited financial inclusion and inadequate digital infrastructure in developing markets restrict access to modern payment solutions, hampering overall market expansion.

Regulatory Landscape & Compliance:

As financial transactions cross international borders, they must adhere to the regulatory standards of multiple jurisdictions, making compliance complex and often burdensome. Financial institutions and service providers must navigate a web of anti-money laundering (AML) laws, counter-terrorism financing (CTF) policies, data protection regulations like GDPR, and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, all of which vary from one country to another. These disparities can lead to delays, increased costs, and added operational overhead for providers managing global transactions.

Moreover, regulators around the world are increasingly scrutinizing cross-border payments to ensure transparency and prevent financial crimes, pushing companies to invest in advanced compliance technologies and systems. This trend has encouraged the development of RegTech (regulatory technology) solutions that help automate compliance checks, monitor transactions in real-time, and streamline reporting processes. While these efforts support long-term growth by building trust and security, the lack of regulatory harmonization remains a significant challenge. For the cross-border payment market to realize its full potential, international collaboration and standardized regulatory frameworks will be essential to reduce friction, improve efficiency, and foster innovation across borders.

Technological Innovations & Future Trends:

Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) enables faster, more secure, and transparent transactions by reducing intermediaries and improving traceability across borders.

enables faster, more secure, and transparent transactions by reducing intermediaries and improving traceability across borders. The adoption of real-time cross-border payments Emerging infrastructure and APIs now allow near-instant international transfers, enhancing customer experience and business efficiency.

Emerging infrastructure and APIs now allow near-instant international transfers, enhancing customer experience and business efficiency. Governments are exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs ) to streamline international settlements and reduce reliance on correspondent banking.

) to streamline international settlements and reduce reliance on correspondent banking. Growth in mobile and digital wallets is enabling easier access to cross-border services, especially in emerging markets.

Regional Insights

North America and Europe dominate the cross-border payment market due they have well-developed financial infrastructures, high internet penetration, and a large volume of international trade and business transactions. These regions are home to major global financial institutions and tech companies that drive innovation and adoption of digital payment solutions. In addition to strong financial systems, North America and Europe benefit from a high level of consumer trust in digital payments, stable regulatory environments, and widespread use of credit and debit cards, making them dominant players in the cross-border payments landscape.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are witnessing rapid expansion, driven due to increasing smartphone usage, rising e-commerce activity, and expanding access to digital financial services. Many people in these regions are also starting to use digital wallets and online money transfer services, which is boosting cross-border payment volumes rapidly. Countries like India, China, and several Southeast Asian nations are witnessing a surge in small and medium enterprises entering global markets, creating new demands for efficient and low-cost cross-border payment solutions. Similarly, in the LAMEA region (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), growing remittance inflows, increasing mobile money usage, and improvements in digital infrastructure are accelerating the need for modern payment platforms. These dynamics position Asia-Pacific and LAMEA as key regions for future growth in the global cross-border payments market.

Key Players:

Major players in the cross-border payment market include Payoneer Inc., Visa Inc., FIS, TransferMate, Adyen N.V., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Stripe, Inc., Western Union Holdings, Inc., American Express Company, PingPong Global Solutions Inc., Thunes Ltd., Brightwell Payments, Inc., UniTeller, Inc., Banking Circle Group, MoneyGram International, Inc. These companies are focusing on expanding their service offerings, strategic partnerships, and enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In March 2025, PingPong Global Solutions Inc. partnered with Best Buy Canada to improve cross-border payments in its marketplace. PingPong became Best Buy Canada's first official payment service provider. This partnership helps Best Buy Canada expand globally and easily pay international sellers, thereby boosting sales and efficiency.

In January 2025, Thunes collaborated with PayPal to integrate PayPal's hyperwallet into its direct global network. This collaboration enables hyperwallet customers to send real-time payments to over 450 million mobile wallets and bank accounts across countries including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Cross border payments market analysis from 2024 to 2034 to identify the prevailing cross border payments market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network and cross border payments market outlook.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players and cross border payments market size.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and cross-border payments for market growth strategies.

