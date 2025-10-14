Anzeige
14.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
Power Ford Becomes New Mexico's Exclusive Dealer for Sherrod Custom Ford Trucks

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Power Ford has been named the exclusive dealer for Sherrod Custom Ford Trucks in New Mexico, bringing the nationally recognized upfitter's performance-focused, luxury-enhanced vehicles to the local market for the first time. The addition solidifies Power Ford's position as a leading performance hub in the Southwest for factory-authorized specialty vehicles.

sherrod-custom-trucks--power-ford-new-mexico-dealership

sherrod-custom-trucks--power-ford-new-mexico-dealership
Sherrod custom Ford trucks available exclusively at Power Ford, showcasing high-end performance and luxury craftsmanship in New Mexico.

Sherrod Customs, a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM), specializes in converting standard Ford trucks into lifted, off-road-ready builds featuring high-performance suspension, exterior customization, and upgraded interiors. These modified trucks maintain warranty compatibility with Ford Motor Company and are now available directly through Power Ford's showroom and ordering network.

For local truck enthusiasts and performance buyers, this means access to vehicles previously available only through out-of-state specialty outlets or direct factory orders. Customers will be able to view in-stock models, schedule consultations, and place factory-approved build orders, all of which will be managed and serviced locally.

"Bringing Sherrod Custom Ford Trucks into our showroom is a defining moment," said Rob Sneed, General Manager at Power Ford. "We've always aimed to offer the boldest, most capable Fords in New Mexico, and this partnership allows us to deliver custom performance with factory-backed quality and support."

Sherrod's lineup includes multiple F-150 variants, such as the Geneva, Signature, and LZ-1, each targeting a different customer segment, ranging from premium daily drivers to aggressive off-road enthusiasts. With the addition of Sherrod, Power Ford continues to expand its performance and customization offerings, alongside other specialty brands like Roush, Whipple, and Saleen.

Contact Information

Matt Sneed
Director of Operations
matt@myforddealer.com
505-449-1241

.

SOURCE: Power Ford



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/power-ford-becomes-new-mexicos-exclusive-dealer-for-sherrod-custom-ford-trucks-1085470

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
