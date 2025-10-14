Imagene AI Launches the Oncology Intelligence Suite Discovery Program at Oracle AI World

OI Suite Discovery Program launches with complimentary access for researchers in biopharma companies and academic centers to accelerate biomarker discovery through an intuitive, no-code interface.

CanvOI, running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), is now trained on more than 1.5 million biopsy images across 40+ organs and designed to perform in small early-phase cohorts.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Imagene AI, a pioneer in multimodal foundation models for precision oncology, announced today the launch of the OI Suite Discovery Program at Oracle AI World. The program provides complimentary access to OI Suite for researchers in biopharma and academic centers, enabling biomarker discovery and predictive modeling in a secure, no-code environment where researchers can explore, refine, and validate hypotheses, accelerating both the quality and pace of discovery.

"Cancer continues to have a devastating impact on individuals and families, but with advancements in cloud and AI we have an opportunity to help change this narrative," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "We are proud to be working with companies like Imagene AI to support breakthroughs in oncology that can help improve outcomes for those afflicted with this disease."

Over the past year, CanvOI, a state-of-the-art pan-cancer foundation model designed to facilitate innovative oncology research and development, has been further trained on more than 1.5 million digitized biopsy images from over 40 organs and tissue types. Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the model is designed to perform in small, early-phase cohorts where responder numbers are limited, and biological interactions are complex.

Following a year of invitation-only access with select partners and very positive feedback, Imagene AI is launching the OI Suite Discovery Program. The program gives researchers the ability to generate and validate biomarkers, build predictive models, and review explainable outputs, while exploring and visualizing data, refining questions, and uncovering insights in an intuitive no-code environment.

"Collaborating with Oracle has allowed us to bring the power of CanvOI and OI Suite to life at scale," said Dean Bitan, Co-founder and CEO of Imagene AI. "With the OI Suite Discovery Program, we are empowering research teams to test hypotheses freely, explore biomarker questions, and accelerate discoveries. Powered by OCI, we are driving a new era of discovery in precision oncology."

OI Suite is a SaaS enterprise platform that addresses one of oncology's most pressing challenges: discovering biomarkers and identifying the right patients from limited, heterogeneous data. Researchers use the platform to test biomarker hypotheses, improve patient stratification, and inform trial design and cohort enrichment. The full OI Suite extends beyond histopathology to integrate gene expression, mutational profiles, and longitudinal clinical records through Imagene AI's Cross-Modality Intelligence Engine, enriched by its proprietary real-world data lake.

Imagene AI will also demonstrate the OI Suite at ESMO 2025 in Berlin, October 17-21.

