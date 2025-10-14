Applied Dynamics International: ADI Named JetZero's First Supplier of the Year

Applied Dynamics International (ADI), a global leader in aviation innovation and digital engineering, has been named JetZero's first-ever Supplier of the Year, recognizing ADI's outstanding partnership, performance, and commitment to the success of JetZero's advanced all-wing aircraft programs.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Applied Dynamics International (ADI), a global leader in aviation innovation and digital engineering, has been named JetZero's first-ever Supplier of the Year, recognizing ADI's outstanding partnership, performance, and commitment to the success of JetZero's advanced all-wing aircraft program.

JetZero's Flying Qualities Lab

JetZero aircraft integration and development labs speed the pace of innovation for their all-wing airplane

The award celebrates ADI's exceptional spirit of partnership, the successful establishment of JetZero's Systems Integration Labs (SIL), and the company's seamless on-site and remote technical support throughout the program's development milestones. ADI's dedication to performance, agility, and collaboration has helped JetZero meet critical objectives on schedule and within budget, while navigating one of the most ambitious aircraft development programs in modern aviation.

"ADI has been more than a supplier to JetZero; they've been a real partner in our success," said Lisa Ousley, JetZero's head of Supply Chain. "ADI has consistently exceeded our expectations. Their commitment to innovation and seamless support embodies the spirit of partnership that defines JetZero's supplier ecosystem. We're proud to recognize ADI as our first-ever Supplier of the Year and look forward to continued success together."

JetZero recognized ADI's exceptional performance to contracts, its proactive technical problem-solving, and its flexible commercial approach during critical development phases.

"JetZero has a very impressive supplier base and we are deeply honored to be acknowledged. The most valuable aviation innovation demands an agile and adaptable approach to technology partnership and we strive to exceed expectations in this regard," said Scott James, ADI President & CEO.

The recognition follows a year of significant progress on the Z4 all-wing demonstrator, including major milestones achieved at JetZero's Flying Qualities Lab (FQL) and Integration Test Facility (ITF), both established and operated using ADI's ADEPT digital engineering platform. ADI's collaboration enables real-time integration and testing across globally distributed teams, combining remote and physical environments to accelerate development and reduce program risk.

"Our partnership with JetZero reflects ADI's commitment to helping innovative OEMs solve for time through connected lab environments, advanced simulation, and agile support models," added James. "We're proud to play a role in helping JetZero realize its vision for next-generation aviation."

About ADI

ADI is a digital engineering and industrial transformation company with over 60 years of innovation in simulation and real-time systems. Its flagship platform, ADEPT, is the leading real-time industrial IoT software environment used by global aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and manufacturing leaders. Learn more at www.adi.com.

About JetZero

JetZero's revolutionary Z4 is a game-changer, slashing fuel burn, emissions, and costs with its ultra-efficient all-wing body design. By maximizing lift and minimizing drag, it will deliver up to 50% greater fuel efficiency and an associated reduction of emissions. This breakthrough isn't just about better performance; it's about a cleaner, quieter, and improved travel experience. JetZero's Z4, designed in California, will be produced in Greensboro, N.C., with an entry into service in the early 2030s.

Contact Information

Joe Manly

Marketing Engineer

manly@adi.com

734-548-0200

Jenny Dervin

Head of Communications, JetZero

jenny.dervin@jetzero.aero

(347) 419-1185





SOURCE: Applied Dynamics International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adi-named-jetzeros-first-supplier-of-the-year-1086691