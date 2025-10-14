WEI Achieves Premier Reseller Status within the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program

Designation validates WEI's hybrid multicloud leadership and ability to drive transformative business outcomes

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / WEI is excited to announce the achievement of Premier Reseller status in the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program. Nutanix Premier Resellers are elite partners and trusted advisors who have demonstrated deep expertise in selling and delivering comprehensive Nutanix cloud platform solutions. Their extensive product, administration and services competencies allow them to provide exceptional value and support to their customers.

Nutanix's Elevate Partner Program provides partners with a unified program designed to deliver sustainable and profitable opportunities. With the Elevate Partner Program, Nutanix helps partners reduce business risk and build skills in hybrid multicloud solutions, while offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere.

With 100+ certified engineers, a state-of-the-art integration and testing lab, and decades of experience of serving customers globally across industries like healthcare, financial services, retail, and higher education, WEI helps organizations unlock faster time-to-value for applications and data.

"Achieving Premier Reseller status with Nutanix reflects more than just our technical capability, it demonstrates our commitment to helping enterprises transform the way they operate," said Belisario Rosas, President of WEI. "By leveraging the Nutanix Cloud Platform, we enable organizations to move beyond the complexity of managing traditional infrastructure, empowering IT teams to focus on delivering innovation, agility, and measurable business outcomes."

A Nutanix Premier Reseller partner is the highest competency level in the Elevate Partner Program, and is achieved by partners who have invested into Nutanix experts with deep sales, technical and services delivery competencies who consistently sell the full Nutanix portfolio. With this program Nutanix focuses on investments and tools that enable partners to grow their business as they support customers in adopting hybrid multicloud solutions.

"Many organizations are weighed down by siloed infrastructure that delays application delivery and drives up operating costs," said WEI Director of Infrastructure, Cloud, and Automation Services, Fred McHugh. "By integrating Nutanix's proven solutions, we are accelerating time-to-value for customers. The Premier Reseller status stands as proof of the impact this approach is already having for our clients."

Additional Resources

More details on the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program can be found at https://www.nutanix.com/partners.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

