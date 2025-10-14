New brand identity reflects focus on integrating advanced avionics with intelligent system designs to deliver innovative aerospace solutionsEXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced that it has formally changed the Company name to Innovative Aerosystems effective today.Key highlights of the rebranding campaign include the following:• New brand identity. Innovative Aerosystems is a U.S.-based company that specializes in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of advanced avionics solutions to the commercial, business, and military markets. The Company's new brand identity reflects its focus on integrating advanced avionics with intelligent system designs to deliver innovative aerospace solutions. Innovative Aerosystems will continue to power progress for the world's most prominent legacy fleets and next-generation platforms. • Refreshed online presence. In conjunction with its rebranding, the Company has refreshed its corporate website, consistent with its new brand identity. The new website can be accessed at www.iascorp.com."Innovation has always been the driving force behind everything we do," said Shahram Askarpour, President & CEO of Innovative Aerosystems. "Our new name reflects the company's expanded vision and future direction: integrating intelligent system design with advanced avionics to deliver innovative solutions that elevate performance, enhance safety, and streamline operations across both commercial and defense aerospace platforms.""While the name is changing, our core values remain intact," continued Askarpour. "Customers can continue to rely on our trusted team, proven product lines, and world-class support that have long defined our reputation. From legacy fleets to next-generation aircraft, Innovative Aerosystems' technologies will continue powering progress across the industry."ABOUT INNOVATIVE AEROSYSTEMSHeadquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Aerosystems is a U.S.-based company specializing in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of advanced avionic solutions. Its extensive global product reach and customer base span commercial, business and aviation and military markets, catering to both airframe manufacturers and aftermarket services for fixed-wing and rotorcraft applications. IA offers cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions while maintaining legacy product lines. The company is poised to leverage its experience to create growth opportunities in next-generation navigation systems, advanced flight deck and special mission displays, precise air data instrumentation, autothrottles, flight control computers, mission computers and software based situational awareness targeting autonomous flight. Supported by a robust portfolio of patents and the highest aircraft certification standards, IA is at the forefront of meeting the aerospace industry's demand for more sophisticated and technologically advanced products. For more information, please visit us at www.iascorp.com.ContactsIR CONTACTPaul Bartolai or Noel RyanIASC@val-adv.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014004216/en/