NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today announced that it will change its brand to Marsh effective January 2026, and it has created a new unit, Business and Client Services (BCS), to accelerate innovation and centralize investments in operational excellence, data, AI and analytics."In an increasingly complex environment, clients are seeking advice, solutions and insights that draw on expertise from across our firm," said John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan. "The changes we announce today reflect the way we continue to bring our Company together to better help our clients overcome challenges and find opportunity."The new Marsh brandThe new Marsh brand will represent the Company's market-leading, specialized capabilities across risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, and reflects the Company's continued evolution to become increasingly impactful for its clients. The Company's four businesses will adopt the Marsh brand beginning in 2027, following a transition period."Today, Marsh stands for excellence in risk advising and insurance broking. The new Marsh brand will also symbolize everything our company has to offer: a distinct combination of capabilities in professional services, scale and specialization for clients, enabled by cutting-edge AI and analytics," said Mr. Doyle."Unifying under one brand will accelerate the impact we deliver to the marketplace and give clients even greater confidence to thrive through the power of perspective," said John Jones, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Marsh McLennan."The new Marsh brand comes to life with a new logo - a bold design that represents the greater impact we can have with clients and the unique perspectives we offer," said Mr. Jones.After the transition period, Marsh and Mercer will each go to market under the new Marsh brand. Guy Carpenter will be Marsh Re. Oliver Wyman will go to market as Oliver Wyman, a Marsh business, while the operating unit Oliver Wyman Group will become Marsh Management Consulting.The Company's stock ticker symbol will become "MRSH" in January 2026.Business and Client ServicesBCS brings together the firm's technology, data and operations teams under the leadership of Paul Beswick, Marsh McLennan's Chief Information and Operations Officer. Through BCS, the Company will create a data and technology ecosystem that harnesses AI and other technologies to enhance client outcomes across its businesses while delivering operational excellence and efficiency."The rapid development of AI, and the insights it can derive from our data, will help unlock new opportunities for our clients and colleagues," said Mr. Beswick. "By harnessing this powerful tool to simplify operations and elevate service quality, we will drive innovation and deliver efficiencies to reinvest in client value and growth.""With the changes announced today, our brand will embody the greater value we can create for all our stakeholders, while BCS will drive enhanced client service. Both initiatives reflect our steadfast commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes and exceptional experiences for our clients and colleagues," said Mr. Doyle.About Marsh McLennan Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.ContactsMedia Contact:Erick GustafsonMarsh McLennan+1 202 263 7788erick.gustafson@mmc.comInvestor Contact:Jay GelbMarsh McLennan+1 212 345 1569jay.gelb@mmc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013772875/en/