Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 17:29
238,15 Euro
-0,63 % -1,50
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
237,90238,3017:31
237,90238,3517:31
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 17:12 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Martin Lisy Joins YouHodler as COO, Bringing 20+ Years of IBM Experience to Drive Customer-Centric Growth

YouHodler Onboards Martin Lisy as Chief Operating Officer

MILAN, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, a Web3 platform bridging traditional and digital finance, today announced the appointment of Martin Lisy as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than 20 years of international experience at companies including IBM, Lisy will help YouHodler expand its global footprint and strengthen its position at the intersection of Web3 and fintech.

YouHodler Logo

A Track Record of Customer-Centric Leadership

Lisy brings decades of expertise in digital transformation, agile management, and customer experience. At IBM, he held leadership roles including IT Architect, CTO, GEO Expansion Leader, and Agile Coach, and was honored with the "Best of IBM" award for his results-oriented leadership as CIO, driving IBM's expansion in Africa.

He has also partnered with companies such as Procter & Gamble, Novartis, and Asahi Holdings, focusing on enterprise transformation, business outcomes, and building people-first cultures. His leadership philosophy is rooted in three principles: care for people to strengthen business, keep promises that can be delivered, and maintain just enough structure to empower teams.

At YouHodler, Lisy will enhance collaboration across technical and non-technical teams, foster a stronger customer focus, and ensure operational excellence throughout the company.

Aligning YouHodler's Fintech Strategy

YouHodler has built a reputation for bridging fintech and Web3 with user-friendly financial services in over 100 countries. As COO, Martin will implement agile working systems across the organization, align company goals, ensure transparency, and build sustainable partnerships.

"I joined YouHodler because of Ilya Volkov's vision, leadership, and genuine commitment to making a difference in the Web3 ecosystem," said Lisy. "With my experience from IBM and other leading companies in the tech space, I'm eager to help scale YouHodler's operations, strengthen its fintech and Web3 integration, and deliver measurable business results."

Strengthening YouHodler's Partnerships

Following the renewal of YouHodler's strategic partnership with Torino FC, Martin will play a key role in strengthening collaborations, growing the user base, and leveraging emerging Web3 technologies.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Martin to the YouHodler leadership team," said Ilya Volkov, Co-founder and CEO of YouHodler and CVA Board Member."His track record in global technology and enterprise transformation will be invaluable as we scale our operations, strengthen our position in both fintech and Web3, and continue delivering innovative solutions for our users worldwide."

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss and EU-based Web3 platform that offers innovative fintech solutions, seamlessly bridging fiat and cryptocurrency financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also advanced enough to facilitate strategic trading in the cryptocurrency market. For more information, visit www.youhodler.com.

Contacts:
Alsu Irkabaeva, Strategic Communications Global:
+41794740564
alsu.irkabaeva@youhodler.com

Jessie Peng, Public Relations West:
+16462066087
jessie@pollackgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791534/5561696/YouHodler_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/martin-lisy-joins-youhodler-as-coo-bringing-20-years-of-ibm-experience-to-drive-customer-centric-growth-302583616.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.