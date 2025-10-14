PostSig Named a 2025 "Hot Vendor" in Content Intelligence by Leading Analyst Firm Aragon Research

Vendors selected for the Hot Vendor report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / PostSig, the AI-native Contract Performance Management (CPM) platform that turns executed agreements into actionable intelligence, today announced that it has been named a "Hot Vendor in Content Intelligence, 2025"¹ by leading analyst firm Aragon Research, Inc. in its upcoming report Hot Vendors in Content Intelligence, 2025 by Jim Lundy, expected to publish in October 2025.

Aragon defines Content Intelligence as the application of AI to understand and act on business content-from documents to contracts to media. PostSig was recognized for its advancement of Contract Intelligence, applying Content Intelligence principles specifically to post-signature contracts. By linking clauses, costs, invoices, and renewals across agreements, PostSig gives organizations the visibility and insight to control spend, strengthen compliance, and improve overall contract performance.

"As the Content Intelligence market accelerates, enterprises are looking for ways to get more value out of their contracts, not just store them," said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO, and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "The next generation of Content Intelligence platforms, from providers such as PostSig, will focus on applying intelligence that delivers understanding by linking key terms, costs, and renewals to provide real-time insights."

PostSig's recognition reflects its leadership in AI-driven Contract Performance Management, a new category that applies Document and Contract Intelligence to the post-signature phase of agreements. Powered by its proprietary LineageAI engine, PostSig connects related contracts, amendments, NDAs, and invoices-mapping how commercial obligations, payment schedules, and performance commitments interact across the business.

With Inventory, PostSig provides organizations with a real-time view of licenses, subscriptions, and entitlements, directly tied to the contracts that define their costs and rights, enabling CFOs, market data teams, and compliance leaders to eliminate overspend, catch silent renewals, and prove audit readiness. For resilience and regulatory oversight, PostSig's DORA Analytics module evaluates contracts against the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) requirements, identifying clause gaps and third-party exposure to ensure operational compliance.

While PostSig's early traction has come from capital markets and financial institutions, its CPM platform is being adopted across sectors-from asset management and family offices to enterprise operations and regulated industries-anywhere contracts, costs, and compliance converge.

This recognition follows PostSig's WatersTechnology Award for Most Innovative Market Data Initiative (June 2025) and its $4.1 million Seed funding round (September 2025) led by Differential Ventures, underscoring growing market momentum for AI-native systems that help organizations recover value, prevent overspend, and strengthen compliance.

"We're honored to be named a Hot Vendor by Aragon Research," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and Co-Founder of PostSig. "Contracts don't just define obligations; they define financial outcomes. PostSig gives finance, compliance, and operations teams the visibility to see what's committed, what's changing, and what's next. Our goal is to turn contracts from static records into living systems of performance."

Listen to the conversation between Aragon Research CEO Jim Lundy and PostSig CEO Hendrik Bartel on how AI is transforming Contract Intelligence at postsig.com/hotvendor . The page hosts the exclusive podcast and will include the official Aragon Research video and full report as soon as they are released.

PostSig is the AI-native Contract Performance Management (CPM) platform that transforms executed agreements into strategic assets. Built on LineageAI, PostSig connects contracts, amendments, and invoices into a live network of obligations and insights-enabling organizations to manage financial performance, compliance, and risk in real time. Its suite includes Inventory for license and entitlement tracking, NDA Insights for obligation management, and DORA Analytics for resilience scoring and clause coverage.

Visit www.postsig.com to learn more.

¹ Aragon Research, "Hot Vendors in Content Intelligence, 2025," by Jim Lundy, publishing October 2025.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

