Lubrizol announces new preclinical findings confirming the superior performance of its microencapsulated iron ingredient, Lipofer microcapsules, compared to conventional iron sources. The study, published in Nature, evaluated iron-deficient rats and demonstrated that Lipofer microcapsules significantly improved iron absorption and gastrointestinal tolerance-reversing iron deficiency within just 14 days.

Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) affects over 2 billion people globally, with women disproportionately impacted.

While iron supplementation is essential, traditional forms such as ferrous sulfate often cause digestive discomfort, poor taste, and low adherence. The in vivo study was conducted in a controlled rat model of IDA, comparing Lipofer microcapsules to ferrous sulfate, ferrous bisglycinate, and other encapsulated iron salts. Researchers measured key markers including hemoglobin levels, transferrin saturation, total iron-binding capacity (TIBC), and gut barrier integrity. Lipofer microcapsules demonstrated superior outcomes across all metrics, with no signs of gastrointestinal irritation or inflammation-even after prolonged administration.

By contrast, rats supplemented with ferrous sulfate showed elevated levels of IL-6, a key pro-inflammatory biomarker, along with signs of gut barrier disruption. These findings highlight Lipofer microcapsules' potential to improve both clinical efficacy and digestive comfort.

Lipofer is a micronized, microencapsulated iron designed to deliver iron in a controlled, stomach-friendly format. Its proprietary encapsulation matrix ensures targeted release in the intestine, minimizing irritation and enhancing absorption. The formulation also includes lecithin and ultra-fine iron particles to optimize nutrient uptake and bioavailability.

"By combining advanced formulation science with consumer-centric design, Lipofer microcapsules bridges the gap between efficacy and tolerability," said Isabel Gómez, Global Marketing Manager at Lubrizol. "This study reinforces our commitment to developing solutions that address real nutritional challenges with proven performance."

Lipofer is a water-dispersible, bioavailable and stable iron source, making it ideal for a wide range of applications. Its formulation flexibility allows for seamless integration into powdered sticks, gummies, capsules, and other supplement formats, as well as functional foods and beverages. Lubrizol will showcase Lipofer at SupplySide West (Booth #4523) and CPHI Frankfurt (Booth #8M71) later this month.

