Muck Rack Introduces Advanced AI Capabilities, Including Pitch Coverage Detection and Agentic Tools

New York, NY, Oct. 14, 2025today announced major advancements in its AI capabilities, including pitch coverage detection, generative AI sentiment and visibility scoring, as well as new agents that automate workflows for pitching, building media lists and writing boolean searches. These tools turn insights into action, giving PR professionals the clarity to lead confidently across the workflow.



Muck Rack's AI connects discovery, outreach, monitoring, and reporting in one cycle of intelligent action, helping communicators create stories, share them, and measure impact across channels.



"Media coverage has become the new measure of discoverability, putting communications teams and PR leaders at the center of this new frontier," said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. "That's why we're investing in AI that not only empowers PR professionals, but also helps them shape the models themselves."

The new capabilties-joining Muck Rack's existing proprietary AI features like Spike Alert Summaries, Recommended Journalists and AI Media Brief Assistant-are embedded in the platform to help PR teams make better decisions at scale. They seamlessly integrate with Generative Pulse , which helps brands understand how they appear in generative AI search. They're designed to let users enter the PR workflow at any stage, gather insights and turn them into informed action.



New offerings include:



Detect Coverage from Pitches - Automatically identify when a pitch generates earned media and instantly surface results to share with stakeholders, linking efforts to impact.



AI-Powered Trackers - Clarity for targeting the right journalists and cutting through irrelevant coverage, so every pitch and monitoring effort delivers more impact.now shows not just if a brand is visible, but how often, how it stands over time and how sentiment shifts in AI answers across ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude.

Visibility Score - Get a clear, simple snapshot of how visible a brand is across top LLMs. See how often an organization is showing up in AI-generated answers compared to others, with heat maps that make visibility easy to scan and share.



Visibility Over Time - Track not just whether a brand is showing up in AI answers, but how that visibility changes over time across ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude. Spot emerging trends, tie visibility shifts to campaign moments, and easily export the data into stakeholder or client reports. Demonstrate the impact of PR efforts in real time and show momentum building over weeks or months.



Brand Mention Sentiment - For the first time, see whether mentions in AI-generated answers are positive, neutral, or negative and track sentiment shifts over time. Understand tone, identify risks early, and prove when PR campaigns are moving sentiment in the right direction. Easily export reports for leadership sharing. Sentiment clarity ties communications activity directly to reputation outcome.

Agents



AI-Optimized Pitch Recipients - See when a journalist isn't the right fit and understand why. Faster list-building, fewer mismatches, and stronger media relationships that lead to better coverage. (Coming soon)

AI Media List Builder - Creates tailored journalist lists in minutes, aligning campaigns, coverage focus, and media strategy with the most relevant contacts by topic, location and keywords. (Coming soon)

AI Boolean Builder - Simplify complex search by turning plain-language descriptions into precise queries, eliminating the hassle of manual Boolean strings, surfacing the most relevant results quickly. (Coming soon)



Unlike bolt-on assistants, Muck Rack's AI is embedded throughout the workflow, making pitching, monitoring, and reporting even more powerful because they work better together. And by pairing advanced AI with the judgment of expert analysts and editors, Muck Rack ensures every output is nuanced, accurate, and credible.



"New research from BCG shows comms teams can achieve up to 30% productivity gains today with task-level GenAI. With agentic AI like the capabilities we're releasing, those gains can rise to nearly 50%," added Galant. "We're embedding advanced intelligence across our platform while staying true to our roots, combining technology with human expertise to give communicators trusted tools."

