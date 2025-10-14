Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Hear At Last (OTCID: HRAL), a trailblazer in innovative housing solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its cryptocurrency token, HOHM, on the Solana blockchain. The HOHM token is now live and ready to trade, marking a pivotal step in HRAL's mission to revolutionize affordable housing through blockchain technology.

The primary goal of the HOHM token is to raise capital for Hear At Last's ambitious housing initiative, focusing on the development of portable and affordable homes in Jamaica and North America. With a target of $10 million, funds raised through the token will be dedicated to creating sustainable housing solutions for underserved communities while providing a transparent and rewarding opportunity for investors.

Why HOHM? A Token with a Purpose

The HOHM token is not just another cryptocurrency - it is a social impact investment designed to address critical housing shortages. By leveraging the Solana blockchain, known for its speed and low transaction costs, Hear At Last ensures an efficient and secure fundraising platform for this transformative project.

Key Features of the HOHM Token:

Capital Raise for Affordable Housing:

Funds raised will go directly toward the construction and deployment of portable homes in Jamaica and North America, providing a much-needed solution for housing challenges. Sustainability and Innovation:

The portable homes are designed to be eco-friendly, cost-effective, and rapidly deployable, offering a modern approach to addressing housing crises. Blockchain Transparency:

Blockchain technology ensures full transparency in the flow and use of funds, giving investors confidence in the project's integrity and impact. Accessible for All:

By launching on Solana, the HOHM token is accessible to a wide range of investors, from institutional backers to individual supporters.

https://solscan.io/token/1fQbsR4GP7DuDmR3E874kiEk3WC3p58Y9v7AbDg6aAZ

A Word from Hear At Last Leadership

PETE WANNER, PRESIDENT Hear At Last, said:

"The launch of the HOHM token is a game-changer for Hear At Last. It allows us to connect with socially conscious investors who share our vision of creating sustainable and affordable housing solutions. This project represents a unique blend of technology, innovation, and social good, and we are excited to see the impact it will have on communities in need."

How to Buy the HOHM Token

The HOHM token is now available for trading on the Solana blockchain. Investors can purchase the token through supported platforms, gaining an opportunity to contribute to this meaningful cause while potentially benefiting from the token's growth.

About Hear At Last

Hear At Last (HRAL) is a visionary organization dedicated to providing innovative housing solutions for underserved communities. By combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to social impact, HRAL is paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.

Join the Movement

With the launch of the HOHM token, Hear At Last invites investors, supporters, and communities to join in building a foundation for affordable housing and sustainable living. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of countless families.

About Hear At Last Holdings Inc.

Hear At Last Holdings Inc. provides modular housing and portable infrastructure solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse communities around the globe. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and social impact, the company aims to redefine how affordable housing is delivered and deployed.

SOURCE: Hear At Last Holdings, Inc.

WEBSITE: https://hohmhereatlast.in

