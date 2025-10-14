Path.: Can a Woman Learn More About Her Body in Two Minutes Than She's Been Shown in a Lifetime?

Path. Introduces the First At-Home Smart Body Tracking System Built Exclusively for Women.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / For decades, women have been underserved and overlooked when it comes to understanding their own health. Path., a breakthrough consumer health tech company, is rewriting that story with the launch of the first at-home Smart Body Tracking System designed exclusively for women.

"If you listened to every nutritionist on social media, you'd think you weren't allowed to eat anything at all," said Nykelle Schlofman, co-founder of Path. "That's the problem - women are drowning in conflicting advice and left feeling more confused than supported. With Path., we wanted to change that by creating one place women can finally turn for clarity, substance, and trusted guidance - with each recommendation rooted in science, not opinion."

"Most women have never had a central, trusted place to go for real guidance," added Candis Grace, co-founder of Path. "Doctor visits can often end with limited direction, wellness apps feel generic, and social media is filled with contradictions. Path. changes that by becoming the first integrated system where women can see their own health metrics and receive guidance backed by women-focused clinical studies involving more than 1,000 doctors and PhDs. It's not just advice - it's actionable, evidence-based support women can depend on."

The Path. Smart Body Scanner may look like a scale, but it does far more. Powered by advanced segmental BIA technology, long trusted in clinics and labs, it works with the Path. Smart Measuring Tool to track over 40 advanced health metrics - from skeletal muscle mass and hydration balance to metabolic age and waist-to-hip ratio.

"Often the scale has felt like a woman's enemy - the number goes up and she doesn't understand why," said Schlofman. "Path. flips that experience. Now, she can finally see what's really happening in her body and feel empowered, not frustrated."

Unlike traditional devices that stop at numbers, Path. is the first integrated system built exclusively for women. The Smart Body Scanner and Smart Measuring Tool connect directly to the proprietary Path. App, where more than 40 data points are explained in a way women can actually understand - and paired with daily guidance based on their stage of life and goals. What makes Path. unique isn't the hardware alone, but how the system translates complex health data into clarity and action women can trust.

Every scan connects seamlessly to the Path. App, where data is translated into daily, personalized guidance across movement, nutrition, mindfulness, and recovery. Recommendations are grounded in women-focused clinical studies, ensuring every insight is backed by science, not guesswork. Whether it's adjusting nutrition, navigating perimenopause, rebuilding strength, postpartum, or building lean muscle, Path. provides women with clear steps forward - not just numbers on a screen.

A Path. Smart Body Scan takes less than 30 seconds, while the Smart Measuring Tool requires just one to two minutes a week. Everything happens at home - privately, quickly, and affordably.

"Women love that they don't have to spend $200 at a clinic for a scan or step on a public body scanner at the gym," said Schlofman. "Those options either come with high costs, or lack context for what the numbers really mean. With Path., women get answers and personalized guidance anytime they need them."

Women join Path. for many reasons: to lose inches, build strength, restore energy, or feel more balanced through hormonal changes. But all members share one thing in common - the ability to finally understand their bodies with clarity, context, and confidence.

"Path. is more than a product," added Grace. "It's the first health system designed to evolve with women across every stage of life."

