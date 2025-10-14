Washington, D.C. and Boca Raton, Florida and Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Sol Systems, an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities, and REI Co-op, the nation's largest consumer co-op, today announced a Community Impact Program designed to expand access to climate resilience education for high school students in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The program builds on REI's purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs) from Sol Systems, generated from a portfolio of solar projects across Florida and including the recently built Silver Palm Solar Energy Center project in Palm Beach County, Florida. The program demonstrates how corporate sustainability investments can create direct local benefits in the communities where renewable energy is generated. Sol Systems will partner with REI to implement the Community Impact Program as part of the REC transaction.

Through this collaboration, the Florida Atlantic University Pine Jog Environmental Education Center will expand its Climate READY Institute and H2O to Go! Residential Summer Research Program, enabling up to 48 high school students to participate in immersive, college-credit-bearing residential programs. Students will gain hands-on field experience studying South Florida's wetlands, rivers, and coastal ecosystems, connect with environmental scientists, and return to their communities as climate resilience ambassadors. Collectively, these students are expected to reach more than 2,000 peers and neighbors through community presentations.

This partnership underscores Sol Systems' Infrastructure + Impact approach: pairing clean energy development with innovative thinking that channels corporate sustainability commitments into community programs that drive lasting economic and environmental impacts. By linking clean energy procurement with local educational initiatives, Sol Systems and REI are helping ensure that the benefits of solar reach far beyond electrons - strengthening resilience and opportunity for the next generation.

"Infrastructure + Impact is our guiding principle," said Susanne Fratzscher, Vice President of Strategic Solutions at Sol Systems. "With REI, we are building a new model for how corporate investments in domestic clean energy projects can also deliver measurable, lasting benefits for communities. This program is a leading example of how the industry can innovate to fuel both our future and our neighborhoods."

"At REI, our renewable energy commitment focuses on supporting local renewable energy projects and making sure that the communities we operate in share in the benefits of the clean energy transition," said Jay Creech, Manager, Net Zero at REI. "We are proud to work with Sol Systems and Florida Atlantic's Pine Jog to engage and educate communities on the importance of climate action and invest in students who will become tomorrow's climate leaders."

"This program will give local students an unparalleled opportunity to study South Florida's ecosystems and develop skills that can shape their careers and communities," said Ray Coleman, Director of Florida Atlantic's Pine Jog Environmental Education Center. "Thanks to this partnership, we can reach more youth and help them become ambassadors for climate resilience."

"This collaboration reflects Sol Systems' belief that renewable energy projects provide the opportunity to extend benefits to communities," said Adaora Ifebigh, Senior Director of Community Impact at Sol Systems. "Together with REI and Florida Atlantic's Pine Jog, we are demonstrating how clean energy development can spark education, resilience, and long-term opportunity."

FAU Pine Jog students participate in hands-on field research, gaining experiential knowledge of Florida's wetland ecosystems and advancing their understanding of environmental science and sustainability.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11299/270376_2661c1a43432e882_001full.jpg

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With over 7 GW of projects across 38 states, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in.

About REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

About Pine Jog:

Florida Atlantic University Pine Jog Environmental Education Center, a self-funded division of the College of Education, was one of the first environmental education centers in Florida and one of the oldest in the country. For 65 years, Florida Atlantic Pine Jog has been operating to develop, research, and disseminate educational programs and services that cultivate environmentally literate and engaged communities. Primary goals are fostering an awareness of and appreciation for the natural world, promoting an understanding of environmental concepts, and instilling a sense of stewardship toward the earth and its inhabitants. The center serves as a hub for connecting people of all ages to environmental education, stewardship, and real-world E-STEM opportunities through partnerships with scientists, researchers, educators, agencies, NGOs, and GOs at the local, regional, state, and national levels.

About the College of Education:

In 1964, Florida Atlantic University's College of Education became South Florida's first provider of education professionals. Dedicated to advancing research and educational excellence, the College is nationally recognized for its innovative programs, evidence-based training, and professional practice. The College spans five departments: Curriculum and Instruction, Educational Leadership and Research Methodology, Special Education, Counselor Education, and Communication Sciences and Disorders, to prepare highly skilled teachers, school leaders, counselors, and speech pathologists. Faculty engage in cutting-edge research supported by prestigious organizations, including the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Education, and the State of Florida.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, Florida Atlantic serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the Southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, Florida Atlantic embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. Florida Atlantic is designated as a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report, and holds the designation of "R1: Very High Research Spending and Doctorate Production" by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Florida Atlantic shares this status with less than 5% of the nearly 4,000 universities in the United States. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

