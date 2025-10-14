Notice referred to under article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code

Getlink SE (Paris: GET) Presenter Corporate name Getlink SE Société Européenne RCS Paris 483 385 142 37-39 rue de la Bienfaisance 75008 Paris Number of ordinary shares in issue (1) 550,000,000 Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3) 785,259,668 Number of exercisable voting rights (4) 777,056,352 Date 30 September 2025

(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40.

(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company's by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.

(4) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

