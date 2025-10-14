Hydrographic Offices Can Seamlessly Transition to New Standards While Still Maintaining S-57 Charts

Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, announced new capabilities in ArcGIS Maritime to support production of S-100 compliant nautical charts, marking a major milestone in the evolution of hydrographic data management. Maritime organizations will also be able to generate S-57 charts alongside S-101 charts, which will enable them to more seamlessly leverage GIS. Crucial for supporting the latest spatial data and technologies, the shift to S-100 ready charting will enhance maritime navigation, safety, and situational awareness.

The new S-100 series of standards developed by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) introduces a modern, extensible framework for electronic navigational charts, bathymetric data, and other marine information products.

"The core mission of maritime authorities like hydrographic offices is supporting safe navigation, but they are increasingly being called upon to support broader priorities like the blue economy and environmental stewardship," said Geoff Dean, senior business development manager for national government at Esri. "Combining the interoperability of the S-100 framework with modern GIS technologies like ArcGIS enables real-time decision-making, automation, and interagency coordination. These are key elements of a geospatial framework that prepares hydrographic offices for efficiently meeting the evolving demands placed on them."

As maritime organizations transition from S-57 to the more advanced, geospatially compatible S-100 series of standards, hydrographic offices must produce both chart types to support vessels with electronic chart display and information systems that do not support the new S-100 framework. This "dual fuel" requirement can lead to increased operational complexity, redundancies, and inefficiencies due to managing dual standards. ArcGIS Maritime will not only support updated S-101 charting, but current S-57 products that are being phased out by 2034.

Emphasizing the importance of ArcGIS Maritime supporting the new IHO standards, Rafael Ponce, a principal consultant at Esri explained, "by transforming hydrography from a chart-centric discipline into a central pillar of marine geospatial information, this new framework will enable smarter navigation, better integration with GIS, and broader use of marine data for safety, sustainability, and economic development."

Esri will showcase the new ArcGIS Maritime capabilities at the Hydro 2025 conference October 28-30 in Liverpool, UK. Attendees are invited to visit Esri's booth #7 to learn more and see live demonstrations. To learn more about ArcGIS Maritime, visit esri.com/en-us/arcgis/products/arcgis-maritime/overview.

